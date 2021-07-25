Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the countrymen to take part in the Amrut Mahotsav events being held across the nation to celebrate to mark the 75th Independence Day of India on August 15, 2022.

Addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the August 15 celebrations this year and added this year is special since it is the 75th Independence Day.

“The 75th Independence Day should be an inspiration for us. Our mantra should be “India first,” it should be the basis of all our decisions,” PM Modi said while addressing the 78th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

Here is why this 15th August is special. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/S4MQHdfG6k — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 25, 2021

As part of the celebrations, the country will remember its freedom fighters and revive their history, PM Modi said.

“I had asked the youth to research and write on our freedom struggle on one of the earlier Mann Ki Baat episodes. The purpose of this exercise was to make young talent, thinking and opinion come forward. I was pleased to find that more than 2,500 youths carried out this task,” he said.

The Government of India is planning to celebrate “Amrut Mahotsav” – the 75th anniversary of India’s independence as a “people’s movement”. The Modi government has already started preparations for the 75th-anniversary celebrations and intends to organise several events to commemorate the historic event. The events will be managed by a national implementation committee which will be headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Prime Minister Modi also said several programmes related to “Amrit Mahotsav” will be being organised by the government and social organisations. One such event would be held this time on August 15 relating to the national anthem. He said that the Cultural ministry has launched a website, rashtragaan.in where people can listen to the national anthem and sing and record the same. The government targets to have over 75 lakh Indian citizens to sing the national anthem and create a record on 15th August.

Earlier in June, Prime Minister Modi had launched “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav” in Gujarat by paying tributes to MK Gandhi and other freedom fighters who lost their lives fighting for the country’s independence before flagging off the event.

“Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav means the “elixir of the energy of freedom,” the PM had said, adding, “It means the nectar of inspiration from freedom fighters, the nectar of new ideas, the nectar of new resolutions and the nectar of self-reliance”.

He also spoke about the National Handloom Day, which is coming up on 7th August and urged citizens to support local artists. He urged every citizen to buy something and spread the word on handloom by sharing the images with the hashtag #MyHandloomMyPride hashtag.

High-level security meet held ahead of Independence Day celebrations

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, a high-level joint security forces meeting was held on Sunday to discuss and review security preparations. The Indian Army, Air Force, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF), Intelligence bureau, and J&K police were part of the meeting.

According to the reports, the high-level meeting was aimed at discussing operational preparedness, coordination, and convergence on issues of mutual interest among the internal security forces.

#Breaking | Independence Day security preparations: Meeting of Joint security forces, Army, BSF, Air Force at the meet. @TejinderSsodhi shares details. pic.twitter.com/QFS9KsqGrN — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 25, 2021

Security forces sources said that ahead of August 15, drone attacks may be planned in Jammu and Kashmir, and some terrorists might carry out attacks in the Kashmir valley.

Following the multiple incidents witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir, the security forces have been put on a high alert to neutralise any suspicious incidents reported in the region.