As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election draws nearer, the opposition parties have begun indulging in all sorts of drama to berate the incumbent BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath in the state. Om Prakash Rajbhar, the president of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and a former minister in the Yogi government was seen taking off on a bizarre rant against the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh during a party meeting in Varanasi earlier this week. He asked the Uttar Pradesh women voters, to trash BJP people who come to them to seek their votes.

Addressing in Bhojpuri Rajbhar said: “BJP wale vote mangne do pair pe aye, to unko char pair pe wapas bhejo (when BJP people come to you seeking your vote on two legs, thrash them so that they go back with the support of others)”.

Later when asked by reporters, the SBSP president reiterated his remark. He concurred: “Yes, I told the women present at my Varanasi meeting earlier this week that if BJP leaders have not fulfilled their promises of ensuring a 33 per cent reservation for them and checking inflation, they should be sent on four legs (carried away by others) if they come to seek your votes again.”

Continuing his bizarre rant, Om Prakash Rajbhar said, “They (BJP leaders) consume ‘ganja’ and daru (liquor) and start making tall promises in their speech. Women voted for them but they have failed to fulfil any of their promises including Rs 15 lakh in every bank account. The promise of two crore jobs has also remained unfulfilled while the price of LPG, pulses and mustard oil have increased massively.”

Ever since Om Prakash Rajbhar was dismissed by the Yogi Adityanath government in the midst of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, he has launched an offensive against the BJP government in the state. To take on Yogi Adityanath in the upcoming elections, Rajbhar set up the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, comprising a number of smaller parties, including the Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM.

Legislative Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in the month of February to March 2022 to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. The term of the current assembly elected in 2017 will expire on 14 March 2022.