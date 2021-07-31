Saturday, July 31, 2021
Rahul Gandhi quotes Munshi Premchand to cryptically target PM Modi, Netizens remind him of his own arrogance

From his trips to Bangkok to lying blatantly to fool the nation, Rahul Gandhi sure seems to live in a little bubble of his own that is far divorced from reality.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi quote Munshi Premchand, gets trolled on Twitter/ Image Source: India Today
301

Rahul Gandhi made an appearance on Twitter on an early Saturday morning to post a cryptic message. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi posted a thought penned by one of India’s prolific writers Munshi Premchand.

The tweet posted in Hindi read, “Man’s greatest enemy is his arrogance”.

Though it looked like a simple tweet, without any political overtones to it, it was apparent that Rahul Gandhi was directing this tweet to Prime Minister Modi, since Rahul Gandhi seldom writes anything that is not directed at the Prime Minister.

This tweet is one of the several tweets Rahul Gandhi has posted in the last few weeks targeting the Modi government over several issues. Rather than directly attacking the ruling dispensation, this time, Rahul Gandhi chose to depict as an ‘intellectual’ and posted Munshi Premchand’s lines.

However, sadly, Rahul Gandhi’s ‘intellectual” tweets did not go down well with Netizens as they started to crack hilarious jokes on Rahul Gandhi attempting to sound like a well-read individual.

Soon, Netizens came up with hilarious memes to call out Rahul Gandhi. As a response to Rahul Gandhi’s “Guroor” reference, one user tweeted saying, “And, Himesh Reshammiya’s greatest hit is “Tera Tera Tera Suroor”.”

Twitter user Ravi Bhadoria altered Rahul Gandhi’s tweet a bit to take a dig at him, saying, “The greatest enemy of a man is his low IQ”.

Then there were others who attempted to become Munshi Premchand themselves by adding their own poetic lines to the couplet.

Some others had serious things to say. As Rahul Gandhi indirectly launched a political tirade against Prime Minister Modi through his tweet, accusing him of being arrogant, one social media user posted an image of senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy holding Rahul Gandhi’s footwear during his trip to Puducherry.

The social media user reminded Rahul Gandhi what arrogance or “Guroor” really meant.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit too had a few things to say to Rahul Gandhi. The filmmaker said that this thought, of arrogance being a man’s downfall, is exactly what the country has been trying to explain to Rahul Gandhi for the longest time. He said that it is because of this arrogance that the Congress party has Presidents only from the Gandhi family and nobody else is allowed to shine. He further said that it is because of this arrogance that the Congress party is in the doldrums and wished that he had borrowed Munshi Premchand books from Jawaharlal Nehru and truly read them.

Krishna Bihari reminded him that this was the kind of “Guroor” or arrogance was displayed by his great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru, resulting in the partition of India.

It is indeed telling that Rahul Gandhi fails to see the arrogance of his own party. In fact, he seems to not be able to see the arrogance that he displays himself, hoping the country would take him seriously as a leader even though he seems to participate in national politics as a hobby rather than his full-time job. From his trips to Bangkok to lying blatantly to fool the nation, Rahul Gandhi sure seems to live in a little bubble of his own that is far divorced from reality.

