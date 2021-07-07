Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Rajasthan: Dalit man beaten to death by Sagar Qureshi, Imran and others in Jhalawar, video goes viral

As per reports, Valmiki was dragged out of his car and attacked by prime accused Qureshi and his gang due to personal animosity. The perpetrators left him to die on the road after hitting him with sticks and clubs.

OpIndia Staff
Rajasthan: Dalitf man beaten to death in Jhalawar
Representational image, via Twitter
4

Krishna Valmiki, a Dalit boy from Jhalawar was lynched at Haldighati road by Sagar Qureshi, Raes (Kaalu), Imran (Shanu), Akhtar and others on July 01. Valmiki was rushed to Jhalawar’s government district hospital but had to be shifted to a city hospital in Jaipur due to complications. The boy, however, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Tuesday morning. 

As per reports, Valmiki was dragged out of his car and attacked by prime accused Qureshi and his gang due to personal animosity. The perpetrators left him to die on the road after hitting him with sticks and clubs. One of the perpetrators had allegedly shot the video of the incident which went viral on social media. 

While the main accused have been arrested, the police are on the lookout for the one who shot the video of the lynching. Valmiki was attacked by at least 12 men who reportedly wanted to take revenge due to an ongoing rivalry. Police official Amit Kumar informed that a group had attacked Qureshi after which he along with his accomplices made a plan to take revenge.

Police have reportedly said that all accused, namely Sagar Qureshi, Raees, Imran, Akhtar Ali, Sohail, Sahid etc have been arrested and most of them are history sheeters.

While Qureshi was arrested after the incident, a few of his companions were arrested only on Tuesday. Anticipating further violence, police teams had been deployed in several areas of Jhalawar and Jhalrapatan.

The accused have been taken into custody on a production warrant for further interrogation. All the accused in the case are history-sheeters and the process is on to book them under relevant sections of IPC for murder after Valmiki’s death. 

Police forces have been deployed at the bus stand and residential areas of the accused to prevent any tension. 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

