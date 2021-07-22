Thursday, July 22, 2021
Rajasthan MLA Ramkesh Meena tears a saffron flag with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ written on it, video goes viral

Independent MLA Ramkesh Meena tore a saffron flag with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ inscribed on it which as hoisted at Aamagarh Fort in Jaipur

Anti-Hindu sentiments are running high in Congress-ruled Rajasthan under the leadership of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. As per an India TV report, independent MLA Ramkesh Meena tore a saffron flag with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ inscribed on it. The incident is of Aamagarh Fort in Jaipur where a mob along with Meena first brought down the flag hoisted atop and then tore it further. 

The Hindu organizations have taken strong objection to Congress-confidante Ramkesh Meena’s actions.

The video of the incident soon went viral on social media and was also shared by several YouTubers. 

Desecration of saffron flag

However, it is imperative to note that this is the same spot where a handful of miscreants were caught desecrating Shiv Lings a few days ago. 

Launching an attack on the Congress sibling duo, UP CM’s media advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi sharing this video said that such actions will not be forgotten. 

Congress workers protest against Meena

Interestingly, Meena had to face strong opposition from his own community and Congress workers who protested against him for passing inappropriate remarks on Sachin Pilot. 

In June this year, Meena had accused Pilot of caste politics after which several workers from Pilot camp and members of the Meena community went up in arms against Ramkesh Meena and protested near his house. 

