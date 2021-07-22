Rajasthan Youth Congress President and Dungarpur MLA made derogatory remarks while addressing a crowd during a protest organized by the party against the “snoopgate” allegations on the Modi government. Ganesh Ghogra was caught on camera saying, “It is time to beat Prime Minister Modi and (uses an abusive word) Home Minister Amit Shah with shoes.”

The senior Congress leader said, “The inflation and prices of fuel which are at an all-time high have made the life of a common man miserable. Our personal talks are also being taped (tapped). Such misdeeds can only be done by Modiji and (Amit Shah).”

As per reports, while the Youth Congress leader was using such words, senior Congress leader RPCC chief Govind Singh Dotasara was present.

It is imperative to note that Rajasthan is one of the states that charge the highest rates of VAT on fuel prices as per data submitted by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to Parliament on July 19. This further causes the fuel rates to inflate said the report.

Congress organizes protest in multiple states

The Indian National Congress making the most of the evidence-less ‘Pegasus snoopgate’ controversy, has been building up outrage to attack the government.

After Congress youth workers went shirtless in Delhi to protest against the Modi government, Bengaluru Congress workers gathered outside Vidhana Soudha to stage a demonstration.

Sharing images of the protest Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar Tweeted, “Our democracy has been repeatedly assaulted by BJP Govt, with latest being #Pegasus spying attack, showing how morally bankrupt this govt is! Protested against the same at Mahatma Gandhi’s Statue at Vidhana Soudha before laying siege at Governor house, alongside Congress leaders.”

In Uttar Pradesh UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and several other leaders were arrested following a clash between party workers and the UP police in Lucknow on Thursday.

Congress leaders and party workers were detained following clashes with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Lucknow on Thursday. (Image Source: India Today)

The Congress unit was on its way to the Governor’s House to submit a memorandum on the phone tapping row when a clash broke out.