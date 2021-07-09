Rakesh Tikait wants ‘talks or bullets’ after refusing to end protest despite 11 rounds of talks: Details

So-called farmer leader and BKU head Rakesh Tikait in an interaction with media said that the protests will end either with ‘talks’ or ‘bullets’. Tikait in a news clip can be heard saying that it is the Centre that is responsible for the protests. He further adds that if the centre wants, they can hold a ‘no condition’ talk and put an end to the protest or use bullets.

Tikait puts condition to hold a ‘no-condition’ talk

It is pertinent to note that the central government has repeatedly asserted that they are open to holding talks to discuss certain clauses of the Farm Bills as claimed by the protestors but will not roll back the laws.

However, Tikait who seems to be in no mood to bring the protests to a logical conclusion insists that they will end the stir or engage in dialogue only if the laws will be taken back.

“The farm laws will not be curbed, yet they are asking us to end the protest. Farmers are not protesting for 8 months so that they could follow govt’s orders. If they want to talk, they can talk, but no conditions should be imposed,” said Tikait while speaking with the media.

“We have said earlier as well that we are ready for talks whenever the government is ready. But why are they making it conditional by saying that they will not take back the farm laws?” he added exposing the irony.

Yet again, Tikait asserted that the protest is just going to ‘intensify.’

Tomar invites protesting farmers for a talk

Tikait’s reactions came shortly after Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar assured that the three farms laws would bring revolutionary changes in the lives of farmers. He also made it clear that the government is ready to hold talks barring the demand for repealing these laws.

“I have told the Kisan Sangh not once but many times that they come to us with any proposal except to repeal the three laws, we are ready to discuss that proposal. APMC will not end but APMC should be stronger. Modi government is committed for this,” said Tomar.

11 rounds of talks

It is imperative to note that the government had initiated 11 rounds of talks with the protesting farmers to reach an amicable solution. In the 10th round of talks, the Centre had proposed putting the Farm Bills on hold for 1.5 years, however, that too was not convincing enough for the farmers who have made ‘my way or the highway’ their motto.

The last round of talk was held in January after which no new date was determined for the next round. As the second wave of the pandemic receded, the Centre and the Union Minister have invited the farmers multiple times for the talks, however, the leaders have been adamant on their demand.

News ways and reasons for protesting

After the tractor rally, Red Fort siege, chakka jam, parliament gherao and making Tikri and Singhu border their permanent homes, Tikait was seen addressing a ‘pink dharna’ conducted by women activists in Rohtak in support of the farmers’ stir against the farm laws.

We reported how the farmers, protestors and their so-called leaders have protested against anything and everything under the sun including matters which are not of their concern. Pertinently, while Rakesh Tikait is not asking for ‘talks or bullet’, he had earlier asserted that their protest will last till 2024 elections, making it rather clear that their motive was purely political and had nothing to do with the Farm Laws at all.