Sunday, July 11, 2021
News Reports
RSS to train and send workers to 2.5 lakh places across India during the anticipated 3rd wave of Covid-19

RSS said that in view of the possibility of the third wave of Corona, special "workers' training" will be organized in the whole country to cooperate with the administration and help the potential victims

On Sunday (July 11), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) announced that it will train workers to tackle the ground situation at 2.5 lakh places in the country during the anticipated third wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release by RSS (Chitrakoot branch) in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, it informed that 27,166 shakhas have been initiated to work at ground zero. The Swayamsevaks and Prant Pracharaks also reviewed the circumstances arising out of the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. They also discussed the work done so far including the creation of facilitation centres, conducting promotional campaigns for vaccination.

“In view of the possibility of the third wave of Corona, special “workers’ training” will be organized in the whole country to cooperate with the administration and help the potential victims. In such a situation, these trained workers will reach about 2.5 lakh places to reach the people at the appropriate time to get all the necessary information to boost the morale of the society. This training will be completed in the month of August and from September, many more people and organizations will be connected in this campaign through Jan Jagran (public awareness) in every village and township,” RSS informed.

RSS conducting shakhas, weekly meetings

The social organisation emphasised that precautions have been taken to ensure that children and mothers are safe from the Coronavirus pandemic. Currently, 39,454 shakhas have been operating across the country. Out of them, 12288 are e-shakhas while 27,166 are present on the ground. At the same time, 10,130 meetings (Saptahik Milan) are being conducted each week. There is a total of 6510 in-person meetings, 3620 online meetings and 9637 family meetings (Kutumb Milan).

