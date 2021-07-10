Days after a dog was brutally thrashed by two para vets at the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre (SGACC), BJP MP Maneka Gandhi has announced the temporary shutting down of the animal care facility.

In a statement on Twitter, Gandhi said, “This is a statement of grief and rage. Recently, a dog was brought in for a rescue to Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre (SGACC) in New Delhi. Over the last year, SGACC has been short-staffed due to COVID-19, and two newly hired para-vets were providing support. The rescue took a regrettable turn when the dog — naturally agitated, as she was in extreme pain — bit the para-vet, who in turn retaliated with frightful violence. The dog died from her injuries.”

The BJP MP further statements were shared on Twitter on July 10, 2021.

The BJP MP further added, “This incident has shocked us all to the core — I have been personally seething with rage and have been sick to my stomach since I watched the horrifying video. We immediately filed an FIR against the para-vets and they have been arrested. The doctor in charge of the section has been given the notice to leave. But this is not enough. SGACC has faltered in its mission and needs to be rebuilt again.” Maneka Gandhi announced temporary shutting down of Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre and cessation of animal rescue missions, after 40 years of service.

She assured that all existing animals would be rehabilitated by the animal care facility. The BJP MP from Sultanpur vowed to rebuild the animal shelter physically, create new infrastructure and ensure adequate staff members. “We will overhaul the hospital management and its staff completely while ensuring everyone working there is provided with animal-sensitivity training. We will also review our internal policies and incentive mechanisms. It is time to re-build this institution from the ground-up, and ensure that such an incident is never repeated again,” she concluded.

Dog tortured, abused and killed by vets at SGACC

In a tweet on Monday (June 5), People for Animal (PFA) activist Kaveri Chowdhury shared a disturbing video of a dog being brutally abused by two para vets. She tweeted, “Poor Sick Dog Thrashed On Floor And Beaten On Mouth While The Staff Laughs. I received a series of Horrifying videos today from an anonymous reporter about this brutality at Sanjay Gandhi Animal Hospital. Its tormenting to the soul to even watch it!”

In a tweet on Monday (June 5), People for Animal (PFA) activist Kaveri Chowdhury shared a disturbing video of a dog being brutally abused by two para vets. She tweeted, "Poor Sick Dog Thrashed On Floor And Beaten On Mouth While The Staff Laughs. I received a series of Horrifying videos today from an anonymous reporter about this brutality at Sanjay Gandhi Animal Hospital. Its tormenting to the soul to even watch it!"

The informant was a girl, who worked at the same animal shelter. She identified the accused as para vets Satyam and Pradeep. The girl accused the duo of trying to rape the female dog. The animal was found with a bloated stomach and heavy vaginal bleeding. Unfortunately, the dog succumbed to the injuries and died.