Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah stoked a massive controversy earlier this week after he jumped in support of a fellow Congress leader who was arrested for wishing death for Indian Army soldiers.

On Wednesday, the Udupi Police had arrested Congress leader Radhakrishna Naik over his defamatory social media post abusing the Indian Army soldiers. Radhakrishna Naik is said to be a Congress leader from the Udupi district.

In his Facebook post, Congress leader Naik had not only abused Indian soldiers but also had asked Pakistan Army to kill Indian soldiers mercilessly. In addition, the Congress leaders had referred to Indian soldiers as ‘prostitutes’.

Congress leader Radhakrishna Naik’s derogatory Facebook post/ Image Source: Wali

According to reports, Congress leader Radhakrishna Naik had put out this derogatory post a few months back. However, after facing a massive outrage, the Congress leader left the town and was on the runs since then. A few days back, Naik returned to Karkala near Udupi, from where he was picked up by the police.

Later, the accused claimed that Karkala Police beat him up. He was later admitted to a private hospital in the city. Following the allegations, the Udupi SP has ordered an inquiry.

In his support, on Friday, Siddaramaiah tweeted in Kannada, saying, “Overlooking his ill health, based on a fake old case, the police tortured him”. The Former Chief Minister also demanded an enquiry into alleged attacks against the “aggrieved” Congress leader.

As Siddaramaiah stepped in support of the Congress leader, BJP stepped up attacks against the former CM, saying that he had always worked with people who frequently issued anti-national statements.

BJP leader and Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar slammed Siddaramaiah, saying the Congress leader had earlier supported KG Halli riots, Mangaluru clashes, murder of Hindu workers etc.

“A few days back, a Congress worker has insulted the Indian Army on social media. Few people complained to the police about this. Ex-CM Siddaramaiah has supported him, and I’m surprised. The accused has said Pakistan should come and kill Indian soldiers. Siddaramaiah supports traitors, and it is not the first time. During Mangalore riots, same Siddaramaiah supported SDPT and PFI,” the BJP leader said.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have demanded action against Siddaramaiah for speaking in support of the person who posted derogatory comments against the soldiers of the country. The BJP leaders have urged the police officials to file a sedition case against former CM for “helping in treason and instigating to commit treachery and publishing lies on social media”.