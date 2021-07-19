Speaking to the media ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament PM Narendra Modi urged all the people of the country, including media personnel to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Emphasising the efforts undertaken by the Indian Government to boost vaccination efforts in the country and encouraging people to get inoculated against the deadly pathogen, PM Modi said in his unique style: “Vaccine is given in ‘baahu’ (arms), those who take it become ‘Baahubali’. Over 40 cr people have become ‘Baahubali’ in the fight against COVID.”

PM Modi furthered that he hopes the opposition parties will hold meaningful discussions in a healthy manner in the Parliament. He said that he wanted the pandemic to be discussed on priority and he expected constructive suggestions from all MPs so that there comes a fresh approach in the fight against COVID.

PM Modi added that it is important that the shortcomings be corrected so that everyone moves forward together in the fight against the pathogen that has gripped the entire world. “So we want meaningful discussions in the Parliament over it”, said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged political parties to ask the sharpest and toughest of questions to the govt in the Monsoon session of Parliament, however, asserted that the “government should also be allowed to respond in a cordial environment as democracy is strengthened by conveying the truth to the people”.

The PM said that he has urged all floor leaders to take some time out on Tuesday evening when he would like to give them detailed information on the pandemic.

“We want discussion inside Parliament as well as outside it with floor leaders on Covid-19 pandemic,” he said, adding that his government is ready to answers all questions or queries of the people of the country.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament will start today and conclude on August 13. As per reports, there are 17 bills to be introduced by the government, 3 of them to replace ordinances passed recently. The government has to pass a bill in the parliament within 6 weeks or 42 days once a parliament session starts, or the ordinances lapse.

It is pertinent to note here that the central government is doing all it takes to boost the Covid-19 vaccination efforts in India. On Friday (July 16), the Indian government placed an order for 660 million (66 crores) Covid-19 vaccines worth Rs 14,505 crore to be used between August-December this year. It is the single largest vaccine procurement by the government so far.

According to reports, the Modi government has kept an ambitious target to inoculate 94.4 crore individuals with both doses of Covid-19 vaccines. Amidst concerns of vaccination centres being shut and long queues to receive their jabs, the government has placed orders for additional 37.5 crore doses of Covishield (manufactured by Oxford-AstraZeneca) and 28.5 crore doses of Covaxin (developed and manufactured by Bharat Biotech).

Meanwhile, the vaccine manufacturers have also increased their monthly production. Reportedly, the Serum Institute of India (SII) is now producing 100 million Covishield doses (10 crores) each month. At the same time, Bharat Biotech has increased production from 1 crore Covaxin doses/ month in April to 7 crore doses in July/August.