Hindu activist and Indu Makkal Katchi (IMK) Chief Arjun Sampath was arrested in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, for protesting against the Coimbatore Corporation and the Tamil Nadu government against the demolition of the Hindu temples on the banks of Muthannankulam pond in the city recently.

On Friday, Indu Makkal Katchi took to Twitter to say that Tamil Nadu police arrested Arjun Sampath for protesting against Coimbatore civic body for carrying out a demolition drive against seven Hindu temples including the Angalamman temple along the Muthanankulam bund in the city.

In a tweet, IMK said that Arjun Sampath was peacefully protesting against the temple demolition site, and he was arrested by Coimbatore Police. They also demanded the immediate release of the IMK leader and urged Coimbatore Corporation to rebuild the temple where it was destroyed.

Earlier this week, IMK Chief Arjun Sampath had requested Hindu devotees to assemble outside the demolished temple premises on July 23rd as a mark of protest. He had said worship and Parikara Puja would be done at the site of the temple demolition site on Friday.

Demolition drive of temples in Coimbatore

Last week, several Coimbatore civic body officials landed near Muthanankulam bund to carry out demolition drives of seven temples. In the presence of officials, earthmovers demolished Amman Kovil, Bannari Amman Kovil, Angala Parameswari, Karupparayan Kovil, Muneeswaran Kovil and a few other temples.

Six of the remaining idols present inside these temples were given away to the public, while officials took away one idol to keep at the corporation office. Last year, the corporation had also moved nearly 2,400 families from the tank bund after demolishing their houses, citing encroachment of the lake.

This happened in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.



Stalin govt demolished 7 temples and as usual no outrage! Keep sleeping and see the great fall.



Hail SecuIarism ✊



Who will #SaveHinduTemples 🛕 ? pic.twitter.com/ycpW8IDewd — Alter Ego (@Alter_Ego45) July 15, 2021

They were provided with alternative housing by the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board.

The demolition of seven temples, especially a 100-year-old, had fueled massive outrage on social media platforms. Netizens had accused MK Stalin-led DMK government of attacking century-old Hindu temples in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier this week, several Hindu activists had taken to the streets of Coimbatore to protests against the demolition drive of Hindu temples. The Hindu activists members of Hindu Munnani protested outside the corporation office at Town Hall in Coimbatore to condemn the civic body for the demolition drive.