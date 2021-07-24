The Jharkhand Police arrested three people on suspicion that they were trying to destabilise the Hemant Soren-led JMM-Congress-RJD alliance government in Jharkhand.

According to the reports, the Jharkhand special branch arrested them from a hotel in Ranchi on Saturday. The arrested people have been identified as Abhishek Dubey, Amit Singh and Nivaran Prasad Mahato. The police had raided several big hotels in Ranchi, and the three suspected conspirators were arrested during these raids.

Abhishek Dubey and Amit Singh are government employees, while the third accused conspirator Niwaran Prasad Mahatois believed to be a liquor seller.

The police have recovered around Rs 2 lakh in cash from their hotel rooms. According to the Jharkhand police, the accused had allegedly contacted a few Congress MLAs and planned to topple the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD coalition government in Jharkhand. A case has been registered against the three under sections 419, 420, 124 (a), 120B, 34 of IPC and section 171 of the PR Act at the Kotwali police station.

Following the development, JMM alleged that BJP is trying to topple the Jharkhand govt. The JMM claimed that the BJP was trying to implement the Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka model in Jharkhand to topple the Hemant Soren government. The BJP is trying to apply the Karnataka and MP Model here in Jharkhand. But we won’t allow BJP to do the same,” JMM general secretary Supriya Bhattacharya said.

In the assembly elections held in 2019, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance won against the BJP by winning 47 seats in the 81-member House.