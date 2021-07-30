Times radio Host Flora Gill wants 'entry level porn' for children

Times Radio host Flora Gill said on Thursday that someone ought to create pornography for children. Her comment, along expected lines, sparked outrage and consequently, she deleted her controversial tweet.

“Someone needs to create porn for children. Hear me out,” she said, before adding, “Young teens are already watching porn but theyre finding hard core, aggressive videos that give a terrible view of sex. They need entry level porn! A soft core site where everyone asks for consent and no one gets choked etc.”

The comment sparked outrage on social media, with people citicising her for the suggestion. Most mocked her for the tweet which they deemed to be utterly ridiculous.

lot of people talking about that flora gill tweet, but the now-deleted follow up was even funnier pic.twitter.com/4pKuUo3kDs — googling 'kiedis point break' during tinder date (@irishloubega) July 29, 2021

Others were significantly more outraged by the suggestion.

Amber Rudd is trending because her daughter Flora Gill suggested in a tweet that porn should be created specifically for children.



She then deleted the tweet & whined in a later tweet that people shouldn’t screen shot subsequently deleted tweets.



Tories are fūcking bonkers.



🤪 pic.twitter.com/807stxS3OE — Carrie (not Princess Nut Nuts) 💙🇪🇺💨🪁🏄🏻‍♂️🦋 (@TheWordOfCarrie) July 29, 2021

If anyone wants to know why there is a pile on Flora Gill. She actually requested media for grooming children. Now she is demanding that we all forget this tweet because she deleted it! She hasn't apologised. pic.twitter.com/fyiYrwGmhf — Mike Hall (@MikeAaronhall) July 29, 2021

Deleted tweet, this proves not only humanity was a mistake, but also that a checkmark significantly lowers IQ indefinitely. Hot take by Flora Gill pic.twitter.com/9tcKZa9NYU — Void (DigbyFire) (@DigbyFire) July 29, 2021

Flora Gill has not issued any apology over the matter.

Flora Gill thrives on ‘hot take’ production

Flora Gill, in the past, has made several tweets that come across as rather unconventional. During a discussion with her mother Amber Rudd on Times Radio, she discussed whether sending nude photographs could be empowering. Rudd is a former Home Secretary of the United Kingdom and has been a Member of Parliament from the Conservative Party.

She has also penned an article on Coronavirus themed porn. “My job is weird,” she added as a side remark and we agree wholeheartedly.

On one occasion, she asked her audience what they would do if their boyfriend stops having sex with them because of their armpit hair.

Her tweets also demonstrate an inclination to provide information about her private sex life to her audience that most would prefer to keep between themselves and their partners.

From her tweets, it appears that the ‘porn for children’ suggestion was one step too far from Flora Gill. And that has attracted severe criticism from people online, sparking outrage that is unlikely to fade from public memory any time soon.