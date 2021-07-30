Friday, July 30, 2021
Times Radio host wants ‘entry level porn’ for children, deletes tweets after outrage

Flora Gill, in the past, has made several tweets that come across as rather unconventional.

OpIndia Staff
Times radio Host Flora Gill wants 'entry level porn' for children
Times Radio host Flora Gill said on Thursday that someone ought to create pornography for children. Her comment, along expected lines, sparked outrage and consequently, she deleted her controversial tweet.

“Someone needs to create porn for children. Hear me out,” she said, before adding, “Young teens are already watching porn but theyre finding hard core, aggressive videos that give a terrible view of sex. They need entry level porn! A soft core site where everyone asks for consent and no one gets choked etc.”

The comment sparked outrage on social media, with people citicising her for the suggestion. Most mocked her for the tweet which they deemed to be utterly ridiculous.

Others were significantly more outraged by the suggestion.

Flora Gill has not issued any apology over the matter.

Flora Gill thrives on ‘hot take’ production

Flora Gill, in the past, has made several tweets that come across as rather unconventional. During a discussion with her mother Amber Rudd on Times Radio, she discussed whether sending nude photographs could be empowering. Rudd is a former Home Secretary of the United Kingdom and has been a Member of Parliament from the Conservative Party.

She has also penned an article on Coronavirus themed porn. “My job is weird,” she added as a side remark and we agree wholeheartedly.

On one occasion, she asked her audience what they would do if their boyfriend stops having sex with them because of their armpit hair.

Her tweets also demonstrate an inclination to provide information about her private sex life to her audience that most would prefer to keep between themselves and their partners.

From her tweets, it appears that the ‘porn for children’ suggestion was one step too far from Flora Gill. And that has attracted severe criticism from people online, sparking outrage that is unlikely to fade from public memory any time soon.

