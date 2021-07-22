Thursday, July 22, 2021
Watch: TMC MP snatches paper from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and tears it to pieces on the floor of Rajya Sabha

As per an ANI report, an argument ensued between Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and TMC MP Sen after the latter’s misbehaviour.

OpIndia Staff
Screengrab of Rajya Sabha proceeding.
The Rajya Sabha session had to be adjourned on Thursday after Trinamool Congress MP Santanu Sen snatched a statement paper from Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and tore it to bits as he rose to address the Pegasus snoopgate controversy.

A high voltage drama unfolded in today’s Rajya Sabha session when IT Minister Vaishnaw started to make a statement on the phone tapping allegations. While TMC MP Sen rushed to snatch the paper from Vaishnaw’s hand, some other opposition MPs rushed to the Well of the House and raised slogans against the government.

Sen not just snatched but also tore the paper into bits and threw it towards the Deputy Chairman.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh urged the protesting MPs to go back to their respective seats to allow Vaishnaw to complete his statement. However, the snatching and tearing of the paper disallowed the Minister to complete his statement and he instead laid a copy of it on the table of the House.

BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta in an interview to ANI said, “It seems that some people of Opposition, notably some of the TMC MPs, got up & took the paper from the hands of the Minister (IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while he was speaking on ‘Pegasus’) & tore it up. This is completely unseemly behaviour.”

“He was making a statement, you had a right to question him after that but instead of going in for a debate, is this the type of hooliganism we see inside the House? This is completely against all norms, I think it should be condemned out right,” he added.

The House has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. 

Verbal war after the house was adjourned

As per an ANI report, an argument ensued between Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and TMC MP Sen after the latter’s misbehaviour. 

A heated exchange ensued between the two and was brought under control after the intervention of marshals. 

Meanwhile, the Monsoon Session of the parliament that began this Monday failed to do any business due to the continuous nuisance by the Opposition members. 

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

