Former Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has jumped on the anti-Amazon bandwagon. On the eve of Jeff Bezos’ space trip, she has made her feelings about the founder of Amazon abundantly clear.

In one tweet, she said, “Bezos, please stay up there. Do the world a favor.”

Source: Twitter

In another tweet, Tulsi Gabbard said, “The only problem I have with Bezos’ Blue Origin space rocket ship into outer space is that it’s going to come back.”

Source: Twitter

Jeff Bezos will take a trip to the edge of space on the 20th of July in a rocket system built by his space company Blue Origin. The trip is expected to last 11 minutes. The webcast for the event is expected to begin one and a half hours before the liftoff. The 20th of July, 2021 also marks the 52nd anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s moon landing.

Soon after Bezos announced his space trip, several petitions have surfaced on Change.org demanding Jeff Bezos must not be allowed back to Earth after his trip to space. In one of the petitions titled “Do not allow Jeff Bezos to return to Earth”, the description reads, “Billionaire’s should not exist…on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter, they should stay there.”

In another petition, which is intended as a joke, the description reads, “Jeff Bezos is actually Lex Luthor, disguised as the supposed owner of a super successful online retail store. However, he’s actually an evil overlord hellbent on global domination. We’ve known this for years. Jeff has worked with the Epsteins and the Knights Templar, as well as the Free Masons, to gain control over the whole world. He’s also in bed with the flat earth deniers; it’s the only way they’ll allow him to leave the atmosphere. Meanwhile, our government stands by and lets it happen. This may be our last chance before they enable the 5G microchips and perform a mass takeover.”