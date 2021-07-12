Monday, July 12, 2021
HomeSocial MediaUnion Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar temporarily loses his blue tick, only to be restored quickly:...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar temporarily loses his blue tick, only to be restored quickly: Here is why it happened

While some suspect malice on the part of Twitter for the development, it can be said with almost certainty that the removal of the blue tick and subsequent restoration was due to more mundane reasons.

OpIndia Staff
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar temporarily loses his blue tick, only to be restored quickly: Here is why it happened
Image Credit: OnManorama
11

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State, lost his verification badge for a while on Twitter for a while on Monday. The disappearance of the blue tick led to intense speculation regarding the cause behind it as the social media platform and the Government of India has not been on the same page much in recent times.

Source: Twitter

However, not too long after, the blue tick of the Union Minister was restored.

Source: Twitter

While some suspect malice on the part of Twitter for the development, it can be said with almost certainty that the removal of the blue tick and subsequent restoration was due to more mundane reasons.

Why Rajeev Chandrasekhar lost his blue tick temporarily

Rajeev Chandrasekhar has been tweeting under the username @Rajeev_mp through his verified handle. However, days after his appointment as a Union Minister, he changed his username to @Rajeev_GoI. That is what triggered the removal of the blue tick.

Twitter has a policy of removing the verified badge in case of a change in the username.

People on social media suspected the worst probably because Twitter has been engaging in dubious conduct in recent times. Ever since the Government sought to implement new rules for intermediaries, the social media platform has been doing everything in its power to delay following the rules.

Moreover, recently, former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was locked out of his account without any prior information. In the case of Rajeev Chandrasekhar, however, there is much more reasonable explanation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRajeev Chandrasekhar blue tick
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
559,063FollowersFollow
24,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com