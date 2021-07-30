Friday, July 30, 2021
Watch: American Antifa journalist of Indian origin knocked out with a punch by a person of colour

From the video, it is not clear who initiated the fight or why the fight ensued. In a comment in response to Ngo's tweets, Vishal Singh shared a longer video of the incident but there is still ambiguity about the actual cause of the fight.

OpIndia Staff
Vishal P. Singh, a video journalist of Indian origin, was knocked out with a punch to his face during a protest at West Hollywood in California, USA. A video of the incident was shared by journalist Andy Ngo. According to Ngo, Singh is a “militant Antifa activist”.

Allegations appear to be flying from both sides and Vishal Singh was later kicked by an individual as well. According to his bio on Twitter, Singh is a non-binary advocacy journalist. He claims to be a documentary filmmaker and his videos appear on Washington Post, Slate, Newsweek and The Intercept. Singh uses the pronouns They/He.

Singh has spoken on the matter saying, “I know my attackers will celebrate this, but I believe it’s important to document my injuries. I also think it’s important to say I succeeded in defending the bystander they were attacking. I will never turn my back on a community member in danger.”

According to claims on social media, the attacker is a man called Mike Ancheta. Singh has allegedly suffered a concussion. Antifa is an umbrella term for people who subscribe to far-left Communist ideology and is short for anti-fascist. Rioters associated with the ideology have been involved in multiple violent protests in recent times in the USA.

