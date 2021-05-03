An Antifa rioter, who threw a Molotov cocktail inside a Minneapolis police station in an attempt to burn it down, has now been convicted to four years in prison. Dylan Shakespeare Robinson, aged 23, was also ordered to pay $12 million in restitution for the damage caused to the Minneapolis police station during rioting which occurred on May 28, 2020. The riot was one of the many riots and protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

According to court documents, Robinson went to the police station in question where a crowd of hundreds had gathered. At one point, the crowd began shouting, “Burn it down, burn it down.” Soon after, a fence that was designed to keep trespassers out was torn down. Robinson, along with other co-conspirators, breached the fence and entered the building. Robinson, assisted by an unidentified co-conspirator, lit an object held by the other person who threw it toward the police station building with an intent to arson.

All of this was caught on video, with Robinson fleeing to Colorado in order to avoid arrest. However, in December, Robinson pled guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit arson.

“Mr. Robinson chose to depart from lawful protest and instead engaged in violence and destruction,” Acting US Attorney Anders Folk said. “The arson at the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct put lives at risk and contributed to widespread lawlessness in Minneapolis.”

Robinson also boasted about his Molotov cocktails skills on Snapchat, saying, “These guys have never made a Molotov … Rookies,” according to the criminal complaint. The three other co-conspirators have also pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit arson. However, they are all awaiting sentencing.

Last month, ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted for the death of George Floyd. He faces up to 40 years in prison.