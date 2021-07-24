Fearing Yogi Adityanath, 3 gangsters surrender before police

On Saturday (July 24), three absconding gangsters surrendered before the police in the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, fearing arrest and police action. After assuming the charge of the Chief Minister’s office, Yogi Adityanath made his intention clear to make the state crime-free. Under his supervision, the police have instilled fear in the minds of criminals, thereby prompting them to surrender on their own.

As per reports, the gangsters have been identified as Momin, Intezaar, and Mangta. The accused reached the Ramra village on Saturday and surrendered before the police. In a video shared by Newsroom post, the three men were seen walking with their hands held high in the air. They vowed to never commit crimes in the future and expressed regret for their past crimes. The police then arrested the three accused.

While speaking about the matter, SP (Shamli district) Sukirti Madhav informed that the three gangsters were wanted in cases of rioting, and attempts to murder. The said cases were registered at the Kairana police station. He added that the trio will be prosecuted under the Gangster Act. Momin, Intezaar, Mangta were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 307 (murder), 336 (endanger human life), 353 (assault preventing public servant from discharging duty.)

Besides, charges were also pressed against the trio under Sections 2 and 3 of the GangsterAct and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act. It must be mentioned that gangster Mangta was additionally charged under the Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 B (criminal force with an intention to disrobe a woman), 504 (provocation), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

139 dreaded criminals killed in police encounters in UP

Yogi Adityanath took the oath of the CM’s office after BJP’s landslide victory in UP in 2017. According to reports, a total of 139 criminals had been killed and 3,196 injured in encounters with the Uttar Pradesh Police since the advent of Yogi Adityanath’s government in 2017.

However, in achieving this milestone, 13 police personnel had lost their lives, while as many as 1,112 cops sustained injuries. Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) Avanish Kumar Awasthi also informed that illegal property worth over Rs 1,574 crore had been seized in the state of Uttar Pradesh under the stringent Gangster Act. Out of the above sum, almost 1,322 crores worth of illegal property had been seized or demolished from January last year till July.

Awasthi further informed that in the last four years of Yogi Adityanath’s tenure as a CM, over 13,700 cases were registered under the Gangster Act, in which more than 43,000 people were arrested. According to official figures, the highest number of seizures were made in the Varanasi zone, where, as many as 420 cases were registered and property worth over Rs 200 crore was seized. In the Gorakhpur zone, in 208 cases, property worth Rs 264 crore was seized.