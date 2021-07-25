Sunday, July 25, 2021
Uttarakhand: 14 booked for entering Har Ki Pauri for Kanwar Yatra, action against two for selling goods to Kanwariyas

According to a report by Amar Ujala, the Kanwariyas were from Haryana and were chanting 'Bum Bum Bhole'. Action has also been taken against two shop owners selling garments to Kanwariyas.

Image Credit: Amar Ujala
14 individuals were booked in Uttarakhand for entering Har Ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar, in an apparent attempt to collect Ganga Jal for Kanwar Yatra. Haridwar Police said that the individuals have been quarantined in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a report by Amar Ujala, the Kanwariyas were from Haryana and were chanting ‘Bum Bum Bhole’. Action has also been taken against two shop owners selling garments to Kanwariyas. The individuals have been identified as Brijmohan Yadav, Suraj, Anshul, Aman, Vikas Pandey, Bhanu Singh, Pramod Sahu, Omveer, Dharmesh, Pradeep, Susheel, Shailesh Kumar, Arvind Kumar and Ankur Sharma. They are from Sonepat, Haryana.

Action has been taken against Rahul Saini and Totaram Saini for selling items to people on Kanwar Yatra. Authorities had said earlier that Kanwariyas will not be allowed to enter Haridwar for Kanwar Yatra this year in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As Kanwar Yatra is banned, no person will be allowed to enter Haridwar border for celebrations. The same applies to buses and trains,” said Ashok Kumar, Uttarakhand director general of police. “Police forces have been stationed on the borders of Haridwar district. They have been instructed to request those coming to the border to go back. If anyone persists, action will be taken,” Kumar had said.

