Political violence escalated to devastating proportions in West Bengal in the aftermath of Trinamool’s victory in the assembly elections. Horror stories began to emerge with rape and murder of workers associated with opposition parties in the state.

Even after the passage of more than two months since the election results were declared, horrific stories are still emerging from West Bengal. OpIndia recently spoke to Sunil Baksi, a booth worker of the BJP, to learn about the atrocities he suffered.

Sunil Baksi had filed a complaint with the National Commission of Scheduled Tribes (NCST) as well. In his complaint to the NCST, Baksi had said that a mob comprising of members from the Muslim community had attacked his village in the aftermath of the results.

Baksi said in the complaint that the mob entered their houses, destroyed furniture and other items, molested the women and even threatened to rape his wife. Around 15 houses were set on fire as per the complaint. Following the incident, they fled the village.

According to the complaint, when Baksi approached the Police, they were threatened that the consequences would be much worse if he chose to file it. The Police also tried to have them write that the houses were burnt due to lightning, the complaint says.

The NCST took cognizance of the matter and directed the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police in West Bengal to investigate the matter and present the facts before them. The letter to them mentions caste based atrocities as well.

OpIndia speaks to Sunil Baksi

Sunil Baksi said that on the 3rd of May, he was attacked by goons associated with the Trinamool Congress. He said that he was hit on the head but was eventually saved by his brother. He said that he filed a complaint at the local police station but they declined to register his complaint. Moreover, he was himself slapped with cases under sections 323, 326 and others.

Baksi also said that his house has been destroyed and he is not sure how he will fight the cases. He said the Police is not taking the complaint seriously and has not taken any action in the matter. He accused Anarul Sheikh, Aamir Hossein, Haider Ali, Hasibul Mollah and others for the attack. His complaint to the NCST mentiones Sheikh Faizul and Sheikh Bhirali as well.

He said that he was threatened before the polls as well. Baksi said that cases have been filed against his brothers as well. According to Baksi, the accused live 2 kilometers from his home. He also said that there were two cows at his home who were burnt to death due to the fire.

Baksi said that he spoke to the NSCT commissioner on the 15th of June who assured him that he is looking into the matter. Baksi said that case based insults and abuses were hurled at him as well. He informed the NCST Commission about the matter as well.

Baksi is a father of two, a son and a daughter. They are aged 5 and 7 respectively. He is yet to return to his village and is living elsewhere. His children are with him.