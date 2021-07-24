A gang-rape victim in West Bengal was allegedly threatened by West Bengal police for registering a complaint against TMC leaders.

Supreme Court Advocate Monika Arora alleged that a gang-rape victim from Birbhum, West Bengal, was threatened by the police officers for registering a complaint against ruling Trinamool Congress leaders, who had allegedly gang-raped her.

The police officials from Shantiniketan visited the victim’s residence on Friday and terrorised her for accusing TMC leaders of gang-raping her, Advocate Monika Arora said in her tweet. The police officials allegedly warned her, saying that they would take her to the police station on Friday night in response to her accusations.

Just now Gangrape victim in Bengal being threatened by police from Shantiniktan, Birbhum

-Police says they will take her to police station just now at nite because she complained against TMC leaders who gangraped her.

Pls help her@jdhankhar1@AmitShah

@NHRC — Monika Arora (@advmonikaarora) July 23, 2021

Dr Shruti Mishra, a Professor at Delhi University and an activist, shared an audio clip in which the victim was heard narrating her ordeal.

“Instead of providing justice to the victim woman, the police has reached to arrest the victim at 8 o’clock in the night,” said Dr Shruti Mishra in her tweet.

In the audio clip shared by Dr Mishra, the victim, who is terrified, can be heard narrating her ordeal in a hushed voice. The victim says six police officials from the Shantiniketan police station had reached her house and threatened her father, saying they would take her daughter to the police station.

The victim said that the police are asking her to visit the police station at 8:00 PM on Friday to inquire about the gang-rape case. The victim in the audio says she could not identify the police officers as they were not carrying their official badges.

Following the horrific incident, activists Monika Arora and Dr Shruti Mishra have requested the centre and National Human Rights Commission to take cognizance of the matter and offer protection to the victim.

Political violence, gang-rapes in West Bengal

Following the victory of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, large scale political violence ensued in the state.

Horror stories of violence emerged from the state that included assault, rape, police apathy against women in West Bengal. The women had moved the Supreme Court narrating details of the horrifying crimes they were subjected to. The victims had sought SIT probe into all the incidents as well as the inaction of the police.