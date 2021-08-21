Mehul Vavalia, brother of Aam Aadmi Party councillor Dharmendra Vavalia, was arrested by Kapodra police in Surat after a divorced woman accused him of raping her. A case was lodged against him at Kapodra police following which he was arrested.

As per reports, Mehul entrapped the woman after he came to know that she was seeking to learn to drive. Mehul reportedly lured the woman into travelling with him to Navsari by promising to get her a license there. On their way to Navsari, Mehul allegedly raped the woman.

Following the incident, BJP workers took out a rally outside the Aam Aadmi Party office in the Hirbagh area in Surat, demanding justice for the victim. A large number of BJP workers gathered on the streets and slammed the councillor for the sexual assault allegedly carried out by his brother. The protest also saw participation from the BJP’s women wing, who called for exemplary action accused Mehul.

AAP councillor Dharmendra Vavaliya, the brother of accused Mehul, also gave his reaction on the matter. Distancing himself from his brother, Dharmendra said although Mehul is his brother, the two of them have not been in contact with each other for years now. He further demanded severe punishment for Mehul if he is found guilty of raping the woman.

“Mehul is my brother and he has not been with me for many years now. I demand strict punishment for my brother if he is found guilty of any wrongdoing. He should be punished severely if charges against him are proved to be true. I urge Kapodra Police and the Commissioner of Police to take strict disciplinary action against the perpetrators of such acts,” Dharmendra said.