“Unforgiving crime”: AMU students body puts up posters slamming the vice chancellor for condoling the death of Kalyan Singh

The vice chancellor condoling Kalyan Singh’s death is not only a matter of shame but also hurting religious sentiments of our community since it is against the ethos, culture and tradition of AMU, said the posters put by student body

Hateful posters have reportedly cropped up in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) after Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor condoled the demise of former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh.

The posters pasted on the walls of the university called Mansoor’s actions an ‘unforgiving crime.’ “The condolent words of the Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University on the demise of ex-chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh is not only a matter of shame but also hurting religious sentiments of our community since it is against the ethos, culture and tradition of AMU,” read the poster calling Kalyan Singh the main culprit in the demolition of Babri Masjid. 

The posters further said that the ‘shameful act’ has brought ‘ disgrace’ to the entire AMU fraternity.

AMU’s response 

AMU Proctor Professor Wasim Ali alleged that the posters have been put up by some miscreants hinting at the involvement of some outsiders. He said that none of the students are currently residing on the campus. 

“We received information about such posters at two-three places inside the university and they were subsequently removed. The VC has given orders for an investigation in the matter,” Ali added.

Probe ordered

The administration has reportedly pulled down the posters that had been displayed at two-three locations on the campus. An investigation has also been ordered into the matter.

