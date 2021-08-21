A Congress leader in Andhra Pradesh has been suspended by the party for his stunt of frying a ‘Twitter bird’ in protest of Twitter locking Rahul Gandhi’s account. The Andhra Pradesh Congress suspended the youth leader G V Sriraj on Friday from the primary membership of the party for tarnishing the image of the party. The party took the step after the video of the ‘protest’ had gone viral on social medial.

The letter addressed to Sriraj mentions that he had recently joined the party, and he has become disrespectful to the party and Rahul Gandhi. The party said that he had tortured a bird in the name of Twitter bird in public, and he tarnished the image of the party, which beliefs in nonviolence, with this act.

The letter states that any person in the party should abide by the party’s ideology, and his act has caused a great deal of disapproval among the people. It also mentions that Sriraj has become accustomed to using Rahul Gandhi’s name in a way that degrades the values of the party.

The party says that the act was done by the Congress leader independently and without prior approval or intimation of the party, and therefore he has been suspended from the party’s primary with immediate effect.

GV Harsha Kumar is the son of former MP and Congress leader GV Harsha Kumar. On Monday, he had fried a quail bird, symbolising the Twitter bird, in oil in public in protest against locking of the Twitter of Rahul Gandhi by the company for violating its rules. Sriraj and some other Congress workers fried the bird at Rajahmundry of East Godavari district. Later he had also couriered the fried bird to the Twitter offices in Mumbai.

After Rahul Gandhi violated the law of the land by revealing identity of the minor rape victim, his account was locked by Twitter. However, the Congress workers and leaders have been protesting against it, alleging that Twitter had this on the behest of Modi government. The account has been unlocked since then.