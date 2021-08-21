Muslims participating in a Muharram procession in Purnia district in Bihar reportedly attacked a car, which was trying to pass through the procession, with iron rods and sticks. The mob also allegedly looted Rs 7000 in cash and mobile phones from the family that was travelling in the car. The incident reportedly happened on Friday, August 20, on NH-31 near Moosapur in Katihar’s Korha police station area. The video of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media.

According to one of the victims- Mohd Masood Alam, a resident of Doomar, they were returning home from Purnia after the treatment of his mother when their car got stuck in the Muharram procession on NH-31. The driver was following an ambulance and slowly trying to move the car through the procession when it mistakingly touched a person in the crowd. Though there was hardly any impact nor was anyone hurt, the mob got so infuriated that they attacked the car with rods and sticks.

The mob broke all the windows and the windscreen of the car. They assaulted Masood Alam and his family members, who were sitting in the car and also snatched their mobile phones and money.

Masood’s mother- Amina Khatoon and three other family members, namely Tabassum Khatoon (32), Farzana Khatoon (6) and Wasim (30) were injured in the assault. They have reportedly been admitted in the Community Health Center in Korha for treatment, informed SHO Rupak Ranjan Singh.

On receiving information of the scuffle, the Katihar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Amarkant Jha along with Sub-Divisional Officer Shankar Sharan Omi reached the spot with their team to take control of the situation.

The police said that mass gatherings and processions have been banned in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that inquiry will be conducted as to how the procession was carried out on NH-31 without due permission.

OpIndia tried to get in touch with the Korha police station to get more information about the aforementioned incident, but could not get through the phone number.