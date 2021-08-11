Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Bihar: Sudarshan News journalist murdered, Arsad Alam and Amarendra Singh arrested

Manish Kumar Singh, a journalist at Sudarshan News murdered in Bihar
Sudershan News Journalist Manish Kumar Singh went missing on August 8. His dead body was recovered on August 10. (Image: Twitter)
On August 10, Police recovered the dead body of Sudershan TV’s journalist Manish Kumar Singh who was missing for three days. As per reports, his body was recovered from the water in Gachi Tola Chewar, Mathlohiar Village, under the Harsiddhi Police Station area, Bihar.

Manish was a resident of Kotwa Panchayat, Paharpur Police Station Area. His father Sanjay Singh is an RTI activist and editor-in-chief of a local newspaper Areraj Darshan. In a tweet, Suresh Chavhanke, CMD Sudarshan TV wrote, “Sudarshan’s reporter Manish Kumar murdered. Mohammad Arsad Alam was arrested. The kidnapping took place 3 days ago, even after giving a complaint about the possibility of murder, the Bihar Police did nothing and kept waiting passively for the murder. we demand justice.”

As per reports, on August 8, Manish left home to attend a function in Math Lahoria Village of the Harsidhhi Police Station area. He went missing after that, and his mobile phone was switched off. Later, his bike was recovered from the Harsiddhi village. Manish was constantly getting threats to his life, and there was a land dispute going on. A complaint was filed over the dispute on July 25 by Sanjay at the local Police station.

After Manish’s disappearance, his father filed a complaint at Harsiddhi Police Station in which he named 12 persons, including two journalists identified as Mohammad Arsad Alam and Amarendra Singh.

While the Police were investigating, they got the information that locals have spotted an unidentified body. Police reached the spot and called Sanjay Singh to identify the body. As it was bloated and mutilated, Singh was able to identify Manish by the shoes. Reports suggest that Manish’s eyes were gouged out, and there were injuries on his face.

The dead body of Journalist Manish was recovered from the water. Source: aapkiawaaznews

Based on the CCTV footage available of the area, the Police arrested Mohammad Arsad Alam and Amarendra Singh in connection to Manish’s kidnapping and murder. Areraj DSP Santosh Kumar is leading the investigation and assured that the culprits would be punished as per the law.

OpIndia reached out to Suresh Chavhanke, editor-in-chief, Sudarshan News, who said an official statement from the channel would be released soon.

