Nearly 90 retired Generals and Admirals in the USA have issued a statement on Monday, calling for the resignation of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley. The resignation was demanded over the disastrous withdrawal of US Forces from Afghanistan that saw Americans stranded in the war torn country.

The signatories said in the letter, “The retired Flag Officers signing this letter are calling for the resignation and retirement of the Secretary of Defense (SECDEF) and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS) based on negligence in performing their duties primarily involving events surrounding the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

Source: FlagOfficers4America

“As principal military advisors to the CINC/President, the SECDEF and CJCS should have recommended against this dangerous withdrawal in the strongest possible terms. If they did not do everything within their authority to stop the hasty withdrawal, they should resign. Conversely, if they did do everything within their ability to persuade the CINC/President to not hastily exit the country without ensuring the safety of our citizens and Afghans loyal to America, then they should have resigned in protest as a matter of conscience and public statement,” they added.

“A fundamental principle in the military is holding those in charge responsible and accountable for their actions or inactions. There must be accountability at all levels for this tragic and avoidable debacle,” the letter said.

US Forces left Afghanistan on the 30th of August, leaving Taliban in charge of the country. Apart from stranded American citizens, 51 contract working dogs were also left behind. Joe Biden has received intense criticism for his disastrous handling of the situation that has led to billions of dollars of military equipment falling into the hands of the Taliban.