The revamped version of the Jallianwala Bagh Smarak inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 28 has Congress leaders upset. However, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh seems to be quite pleased with it.

"I don't know what has been removed. To me it looks very nice," says Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh over the renovation of the Jallianwala Bagh pic.twitter.com/uM3aut0Opo — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

As reported by news agency ANI, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that he does not know what has been ‘removed’ from the smarak and that to him, the newly renovated complex looks ‘very nice’.

Congress leaders including senior leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has been quite displeased about the renovation.

Referring to himself as ‘son of a martyr’ Rahul Gandhi claimed that this renovation is an insult to the martyrdom (of those who were killed in the massacre). He claimed that he will never tolerate this insult as a ‘son of a martyr’.

जलियाँवाला बाग़ के शहीदों का ऐसा अपमान वही कर सकता है जो शहादत का मतलब नहीं जानता।



मैं एक शहीद का बेटा हूँ- शहीदों का अपमान किसी क़ीमत पर सहन नहीं करूँगा।



हम इस अभद्र क्रूरता के ख़िलाफ़ हैं। pic.twitter.com/3tWgsqc7Lx — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 31, 2021

Congress’ official handle too has been having an elaborate meltdown over the Jallianwala Bagh renovation.

They bled.

They sacrificed.



All to fight off tyranny & oppression.

All for our motherland's freedom.



Today, Modi sarkar drowns out their memory with a sound & light show. #BJPInsultsMartyrs pic.twitter.com/brZdpLe4Uq — Congress (@INCIndia) August 31, 2021

Congress claims the renovation, which is aimed at preservation and letting visitors know about the horrifying massacre through sound and light show is an ‘insult’ to memories of the martyrs. It must be noted that sound and light shows at various memorials across the country as well as world is a very common practice to educate the visitors about the place. Such sound and light show take place regularly even at the Sabarmati Ashram of Mahatma Gandhi in Ahmedabad as well as the Somnath Temple complex in Gujarat.

It must be noted that Congress President was a de facto permanent member of the Jallianwala Bagh Trust till Modi Government brought in the amendment in 2019. The amendment ended the automatic nomination of the Congress President and gave more power to the Central government to terminate the term of a nominated trustee. In November 2019 the bill was passed that removed the Congress President as a permanent trustee. Now, the leader of the single largest opposition party will be the member.