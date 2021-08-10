The Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested a 26-year-old youth at Lal Chowk Srinagar, Kashmir and recovered two grenades from his possession. The youth arrested has been identified as Adil Farooq, a journalist working as a sub-editor with CNS News Agency in Press Enclave.

#BREAKING: Journalist Aadil Farooq arrested with 2 grenades by CRPF near Lalchowk in Srinagar, Kashmir. Minutes after Grenade attack near Amira Kadal. Being interrogated by senior police officers right now. Journalist working as a Sub-Editor with CNS News Agency in Press Enclave. pic.twitter.com/nqPjfxVTIZ — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 10, 2021

The police said that Adil Farooq, who originally hails from Khrew, Pampore of Pulwama in South Kashmir, is being currently interrogated. They suspect that a vast nexus might be at play.

According to news agency ANI, the journalist was previously arrested in the year 2019.

Adil, a journalist arrested with two grenades in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir; interrogation underway. He was earlier arrested in 2019: Police sources — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

“Two live hand grenades were recovered from his bag,” the officer said, adding, “He is being interrogated and further investigations are underway,” the officer said.

The PSA dossier from 2019

The Public Safety Act (PSA) dossier from 2019 regarding Adil Farooq shared by Aditya Raj Kaul says, “You met with various militants in whose influence you developed a militant ideology. As a result, you established a link with the Hurriyat leader Bilal Gani Lone under whose instructions you remained pro- active in instigating the same ideology amongst the people and youth of the area. You have also liaison with one militant namely Mohammad Ayoub Lone alias pilot of banned militant organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and his other militant associates for whom you are working as over ground worker as being a local you know topography of the area which leads to safe transportation of illegal arms and ammunition through unconventional routes and away from the security forces.”

It adds, “Besides, you were providing them all possible help including food, shelter, logistics and transportation from one place to another regarding which case vide FIR number 20/2017 under sections 18,19,20,39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act stands registered in police station Pampore.”

The dossier stated further, “The activities as projected in the dossier run heavily against you and are highly prejudicial to the security of the state. Being highly motivated to carry on the illegal designs you are not likely to desist from anti-national and anti-social activities. You are directly involved in the above- mentioned cases and the normal laws are not sufficient to deter you from anti-national activities.”

The arrest happened alongside a grenade attack at security personnel near Amira Kadal bridge at Srinagar’s Hari Singh High Street which left 5 civilians injured today.

Jammu and Kashmir | Terrorists hurled grenade at security forces at Hari Singh High Street, Srinagar today, few civilians injured; details awaited



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/eJrxmcnEik — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

According to reports, terrorists on August 10 (Tuesday) launched grenades at security forces at around 2.40 pm to target a bunker of SSB. The grenade, however, exploded by the roadside injuring 5 civilians. There has been no injury to any security force personnel,” Kishore Prasad, DIG CRPF in Srinagar, said.