Monday, August 16, 2021
HomeNews ReportsCongress leader Sushmita Dev quits the party
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress leader Sushmita Dev quits the party

In past two months, two Congress MLAs from Assam have quit the party to join the BJP.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader Sushmita Dev quits the party
2

Congress leader and former Member of Parliament, who served as President of Mahila Congress, Sushmita Dev quits the party.

Sushmita Dev resigns

In a letter addressed to party president Sonia Gandhi, she resigned from primary membership of Congress. She had been associated with the party for three long decades. She had been one of the prominent Congress leaders from Assam. In her letter she did not give any reason behind quitting. As per reports, she has also left the party’s WhatsApp group.

Dev was one of the many Congress leaders to have violated the POCSO Act by sharing the image of rape victim’s parents in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi. She had also put up Rahul Gandhi’s picture as her profile picture. However, she has since then changed her picture.

Earlier this month, two-time Congress MLA from Assam Sushanta Borgohain quit the party to join the BJP. Prior to that, in June, four-time Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi quit the party and joined the BJP.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssushmita dev, sushmita dev congress, sushmita dev quits congress, mahila congress
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress leader Sushmita Dev quits the party

OpIndia Staff -
Dev was one of the many Congress leaders to have violated the POCSO Act by sharing the image of rape victim's parents in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.
News Reports

Hazaar laanat redux: ‘Liberals’ get furious at ‘right wing’ and ‘Sanghis’ after Afghanistan falls to Taliban

OpIndia Staff -
These are also the same people who had attacked the 'right wing' after Taliban killed Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who came to prominence recently over funeral pyre pictures amid second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Kabul’s fall to Taliban is complete: The group orders its fighters to enter the city after President Ghani fled the country

India starts rescue operation amid Afghanistan crisis, Air India flight out of Kabul to land in Delhi shortly

‘Rubbing salt on wounds?’ Netizens question as Pakistan ‘Human Rights’ minister teases American over Taliban advancement

Congress opposes August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day fearing it will hurt Pakistan sentiments: Details

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
567,324FollowersFollow
24,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com