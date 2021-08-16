Congress leader Sushmita Dev quits the party

Congress leader and former Member of Parliament, who served as President of Mahila Congress, Sushmita Dev quits the party.

Sushmita Dev resigns

In a letter addressed to party president Sonia Gandhi, she resigned from primary membership of Congress. She had been associated with the party for three long decades. She had been one of the prominent Congress leaders from Assam. In her letter she did not give any reason behind quitting. As per reports, she has also left the party’s WhatsApp group.

Dev was one of the many Congress leaders to have violated the POCSO Act by sharing the image of rape victim’s parents in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi. She had also put up Rahul Gandhi’s picture as her profile picture. However, she has since then changed her picture.

Earlier this month, two-time Congress MLA from Assam Sushanta Borgohain quit the party to join the BJP. Prior to that, in June, four-time Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi quit the party and joined the BJP.