Friday, August 27, 2021
Updated:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor pretends to be a doctor at an IYC protest in Kerala against LDF govt

Tharoor was seen being the 'doctor' with a stethoscope, trying to treat a congress worker who was the 'patient' lying on a stretcher.

OpIndia Staff
Shashi Tharoor plays doctor at Congress protest in Kerala against LDF government
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor at the IYC protest
While the state of Kerala is contributing more than 60% of new Covid-19 cases in the country, Thiruvananthapuram MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor thought it was the perfect idea to hold a ‘roadside’ protest.

The protest with zero social distancing and Congress workers piling upon each other, reportedly took place in front of the secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, a day after Kerala reported a single-day count of 31,445 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. 

Tharoor ‘inaugurated’ the protest opposing the state government’s handling of the Covid-19 situation. “At the @IYC protest, checking the health of the patient Kerala in the roadside ICU!” Tweeted Tharoor sharing a video where he was being a ‘doctor’ and checking on a ‘patient’ who lied on a stretcher.

In the video, Tharoor can be seen playing the role of a doctor with a stethoscope, treating a fake patient lying on a stretcher. Scores of Congress workers and media can be seen around the ‘actors’ violating basic Covid-19 protocols. 

Even before the social media could get over Tharoor’s coconut smashing meme, the Congress leader presented yet another opportunity to the netizens to break the internet with funny reactions. 

Here’s how the Twitteratis reacted to Dr Tharoor’s antics.

not missing the opportunity to use the ‘Mera Yasu’ meme, one user shared how the patient would react after getting treated by “Dr Tharoor”.

Another user criticized the Congress MP questioning the necessity of all the drama when the state is already facing a pandemic situation. Many questioned the rationality of a politician falsely pretending to be a doctor.

Many pointed out the complete absence of social distancing and how bad an idea was it to gather a crowd when the state is clocking more than 30,000 new Covid-19 cases. “Social distancing was not explained in the adult literacy classes,” Twitted a netizen.

Another user mocked saying that Tharoor will treat the patient by just speaking in ‘Tharoorian’ English.

Taking a jibe at Tharoor’s coconut smashing meme image, one user Tweeted, “Checking the condition of the person who got hit by the coconut?”

While several condemned the Congress leader for mocking science and common sense, some even compared him to the movie character Arjun Reddy. As per Covid-19 dashboard, the state of Kerala has more than 1,81,000 active Covid-19 cases as of today.

