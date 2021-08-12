Congress leaders, the ones which are not yet locked out over policy violation, are changing their profile pictures and display names on Twitter to that of Rahul Gandhi in violation of Twitter policy. Congress General Secretary and Rahul Gandhi’s sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too changed her profile picture. She, however, has not changed her name to her brother’s.

Priyanka Gandhi changed her profile picture

As seen above, Congress leader Shakuntala Sahu has changed her profile picture as well as display name to that of Rahul Gandhi.

Alka Lamba and Youth Congress

Similarly, former AAP leader and now Congress leader Alka Lamba as well as Indian National Congress’ youth wing have also changed their names and profile pictures to that of Rahul Gandhi’s.

NSUI

Congress’ Students’ Union also changed its Twitter name and display picture.

Srinivas

Youth Congress leader also changed his name and profile picture to that of Rahul Gandhi’s.

SSRajpuINC

Various other Congress leaders also changed their name as well as profile picture.

Congress leader changed his profile picture and display image

However, this little stunt of Congress could be possibly violating Twitter user policy.

Twitter policy

As per Twitter rules, impersonating and intentionally misleading people by changing display name or bio, the way everyone has changed their name to Rahul Gandhi, is also violation of Twitter policy. This could result in immediate account suspension.

Rahul Gandhi account withheld over POCSO Act violation

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account had been temporarily locked out after it violated POCSO Act by revealing the identity of the minor rape victim. He had shared an image with the victim’s parents, thereby revealing her identity. He was asked to remove the same but he did not. Subsequently, NCPCR wrote to Twitter to remove the tweet on its own over POCSO Act violation.

Twitter subsequently locked out Rahul Gandhi’s account over violation.

However, following the same, various Congress leaders posted same contentious image to show solidarity with Rahul Gandhi and subsequently, their accounts too were locked out. Now, other Congress leaders are deliberately flouting Twitter rules in what appears to be a bid to get themselves suspended so that they can cry foul that Twitter suspended their accounts on Central government’s directions. However, as one can see, they are in violation of Twitter policies and are deliberately doing it to get themselves suspended.