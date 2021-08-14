Saturday, August 14, 2021
HomeCrimeDelhi Rape Case: Delhi Police says they have no evidence that the 9-year-old was...
CrimeLawNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi Rape Case: Delhi Police says they have no evidence that the 9-year-old was raped before being killed, court stops interim compensation to mother

The judge granted the liberty to the parties concerned to move a fresh application regarding compensation for rape, in case the investigating agency collects further material or comes to the conclusion that the victim child was raped.

OpIndia Staff
No evidence to confirm if minor girl was raped before killing: Delhi Police/ Image Source: India TV
157

In a significant twist to the Delhi minor rape case, the Delhi Police has submitted before the local court that there is no evidence yet to confirm whether the nine-year-old girl was raped before being killed near Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi earlier this month.

According to media reports, the investigating officer (IO) of the case informed the court that the disclosure statements of the four accused have revealed that two of the accused – Radhey Shyam, who worked in the crematorium, and another employee Kuldeep Singh, had raped and killed the minor victim.

The two other accused persons –  Mohammed Salim and Laxmi Narayan, employees at the crematorium, had helped them in trying to cremate the deceased minor, the IO informed the court.

It is worth noting that disclosure statements of the accused before police are not permissible under any law unless supported by other evidence.

However, the IO has now informed the court that neither any statement of any eyewitness nor any other evidence, including medical or scientific, could be collected so far has confirmed whether the victim child was raped or not.

Based on the submissions of the IO, the courted passed an order saying, “At this stage, he (IO) cannot conclusively say as to whether the victim child was raped or not”.

Meanwhile, Special Judge Ashutosh Kumar has awarded Rs 2.5 lakh as interim compensation to the mother of the child for the loss of her child. However, the court did not grant further interim relief to the four accused alleged rape of the victim despite submissions from the IO.

“In view of the fact that the investigating agency itself is not sure as to whether the victim was raped or not, the interim compensation qua the same is not allowed at this stage,” the court noted.

The judge granted the liberty to the parties concerned to move a fresh application regarding compensation for rape, in case the investigating agency collects further material or comes to the conclusion that the victim child was raped.

A per the government scheme, the maximum compensation awardable in case of loss of life is Rs 10 lakh. The court had granted 25 per cent of the compensation amount as interim relief.

Delhi rape case:

Earlier on Monday, August 2, the Delhi police arrested four suspects- Radhe Shyam, Laxmi Narayan, Kuldeep and Mohammed Salim, for allegedly raping, killing and cremating a minor girl without informing her parents in South-west Delhi.

Mohammed Salim, one of the accused in the case, had faked his religious identity to get a job in the crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi, where a nine-year-old girl was raped and killed by the three other accused along with Salim. Mohammed Salim had obtained a job in the cremation ground by claiming that he was a Hindu. The local residents knew Salim as one of the close associates of Radhe Shyam as he had introduced himself as either Raju or Ramu.

According to the police, the girl had come inside to fetch cold water from the crematorium’s water cooler at 5:30 pm. About half an hour later, Radhe Shyam and three workers Kuldeep Kumar, Laxmi Narain and Salim (disguised as Raju), rushed to her home to inform her mother that the child was electrocuted to death.

The accused then discouraged the family from informing the police by saying that the police would register a case and send the body for an autopsy, where the child’s vital organs will be removed and sold by doctors. However, the mother cried foul and gathered around 200 villagers after the accused forcefully cremated her daughter. The Delhi Police arrived at the spot and took the accused into custody.

The accused have been charged under sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 204 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) apart from the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST act.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

NCPCR summons Facebook’s ‘Trust and Safety Dept’ head for failing to take down post by Rahul Gandhi compromising identity of minor victim: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Rape Case: Delhi Police says they have no evidence that the 9-year-old was raped before being killed, court stops interim compensation to mother

OpIndia Staff -

Residents protest Indian Navy hoisting Indian flag in Goa’s Sao Jacinto, CM promises iron fist, asks Navy to go-ahead: What happened

OpIndia Staff -

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by the Taliban, turns a blind eye as the terror group steps up atrocities in Afghanistan

OpIndia Staff -

Mumbai court sentences ‘Molester’ Mohammed Mansuri to 4 years in jail for lewd, sexual gestures towards a minor girl. Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -

A Comprehensive Perspective on Modern Strategies to Effectively Stand for Dharma

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -

Pakistani ‘Human Rights Minister’ celebrates fake news that Afghan vice president fled Kabul, taunts him for ‘not getting rescued by India’

OpIndia Staff -

NDTV gives platform to Taliban spokesperson to whitewash the terror outfit’s crimes: Its history of apologia for Islamic extremism

Jinit Jain -

The Battle of Haldighati: The valour of Maharana Pratap and the history of Raja Man Singh who fought against him

Yogendra Singh -

Gujarat: Akhtar, father of 5 children, poses as ‘Mukesh’ to lure and marry a young Hindu girl, tries to forcibly convert her to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
566,659FollowersFollow
24,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com