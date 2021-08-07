In a sensational twist to the Delhi rape case, it has been revealed that one of the prime accused in the case – Mohammed Salim, had faked his religious identity to get a job in the crematorium near Delhi Cantonment in south-west Delhi, where a nine-year-old girl was raped and killed by the three other accused along with Salim.

According to a report by Jagran, Mohammed Salim, one of the main accused in the Delhi minor girl rape case, had obtained a job in the cremation ground by claiming that he was a Hindu. In fact, the religious identity of Salim was unknown to anybody, including the three other accused – Radhe Shyam, Lakshmi Narayan and Kuldeep.

The local residents knew Salim as one of the close associates of Radhe Shyam as he had introduced himself as either Raju or Ramu. However, his real religious identity was only disclosed after the Delhi Police registered a case against Salim and three others. In its FIR, the Delhi Police disclosed the real identity of Raju alias Salim, leaving local residents shocked.

As it was disclosed that Salim was hiding his religious identity to seek employment in the cremation ground, the local residents now suspect a conspiracy in the Delhi rape case. They have now demanded the Delhi police that a detailed enquiry should be launched to know why Salim had lied about his religious identity in the first place and his role in the rape case. The residents have also asked the Delhi Police to look into his past criminal records.

Delhi rape case:

Earlier on Monday, August 2, the Delhi police arrested four suspects- Radhe Shyam, Laxmi Narayan, Kuldeep and Mohammed Salim, for allegedly raping, killing and cremating a minor girl without informing her parents in South-west Delhi.

According to the police, the girl had come inside to fetch cold water from the crematorium’s water cooler at 5:30 pm. About half an hour later, Radhe Shyam and three workers Kuldeep Kumar, Laxmi Narain and Salim (disguised as Raju), rushed to her home to inform her mother that the child was electrocuted to death.

The accused then discouraged the family from informing the police by saying that the police would register a case and send the body for an autopsy, where the child’s vital organs will be removed and sold by doctors. However, the mother cried foul and gathered around 200 villagers after the accused forcefully cremated her daughter. The Delhi Police arrived at the spot and took the accused into custody.

The accused have been charged under sections 376 (rape), 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 204 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) apart from the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST act.