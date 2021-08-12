Ansar Khan, one of the accused in the Delhi riots case, is actually innocent and he was framed by his neighbour. Khan was accused of making bombs that were used in the February 2020 riots in Delhi. A Delhi Police special cell team and SWAT sharpshooters had raided a house in Loni in Ghaziabad on July 31 in connection with the case. The raid was basis a specific input that the house owner, Ansar Khan, had manufactured and supplied IEDs for the February 2020 Delhi riots.

As per a Times of India report, DCP Pramod Kushwaha, a veteran of interrogations, instinctively knew that Ansar Khan was innocent. The police team eventually nailed the neighbour Muzammil Alvi who had framed Khan due to personal animosity.

Ansar Khan, who was accused of preparing bombs during Delhi riots of Feb 2020, was actually framed by Mujammil Alvi due to old enmity: Delhi Police Special Cell — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2021

Here is how the cops unearthed the real perpetrator.

Khan pleaded innocence

The investigation team, while untying the knots of the case, was left clueless as to how the accused (Ansar Khan) sourced and fabricated the IEDs. Since the police informer had suggested that the suspect had terror links, the raiding teams went in armed. Khan was shocked when the special cell personnel discovered a rusted cylindrical container on the terrace. These containers had pipe bombs wrapped in papers.

The bombs were defused by the bomb squad and Khan was arrested in a swift operation. Khan, however, swore on his three teenage children saying he had never done anything illegal in his life and that it was a conspiracy to defame him.

DCP Kushwaha then formed a special team to investigate the matter further. He instantly believed Khan’s denial about having no knowledge of the pipe bombs. The suspicion led them to Khan’s neighbour Muzammil Alvi.

Alvi wanted to seek revenge

The answer to their ‘if not Khan then who’ was in the picture sent by an informer in which the roof of the place where the bombs were kept had yellowish-green stains. However, Khan’s terrace lacked such marks.

The investigators unearthed that Alvi had in fact framed Khan due to an old rivalry. Khan allegedly had requested for a panchayat meeting to decide what should be done with Alvi against whom there were several allegations related to harassment of girls. The two families of Alvi and Khan had been at loggerheads in the locality since then.

Alvi confessed to framing Khan

Alvi was picked up by the investigating team for interrogation. He was questioned about his whereabouts on certain dates but ended up giving conflicting answers. Subsequently, after being grilled, he broke down and confessed to framing Khan.

He admitted to fabricating the bombs and placing them on the terrace of Khan’s house. He revealed that he wanted to avenge the alleged disgrace brought upon his family by Khan.

Alvi further informed that he had bought potassium and other materials from the local market and then planted the IEDs on Khan’s terrace using a bamboo pole. He then clicked images of the bombs from this own terrace.

As the bombs have been recovered from Loni in Uttar Pradesh, the cops roped in UP police and filed a complaint against Alvi there. The special cell handed over the seized bomb and other evidence to the UP team.

An FIR under the Explosives Act has been filed at Loni police station and further investigations are on. Khan has been given a clean chit.