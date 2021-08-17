Tuesday, August 17, 2021
HomeNews ReportsFact-check: Does Indian law prohibit Prime Minister Modi from contesting 2024 elections?
Editor's picksNews ReportsSocial MediaFact-CheckSocial Media Fact-Check
Updated:

Fact-check: Does Indian law prohibit Prime Minister Modi from contesting 2024 elections?

Congress worker takes to Twitter to spread lies that PM Modi will be ineligible to contest 2024 elections.

OpIndia Staff
No, PM Modi is not ineligible to contest 2024 elections
905

Congress activist Andrea D’souza aka Ria Revealed on Twitter floated a conspiracy theory that Indian laws prevent Prime Minister Modi from contesting 2024 general elections.

Ria Revealed’s tweet

Andrea, alias Ria tweeted that PM Modi’s term ends in 2024 and ‘by law he can’t return back as PM’. She then contemplated who could be next PM face for the BJP.

However, her claims are incorrect.

The Constitution of India empowers any eligible Indian citizen to become the Prime Minister of India, provided that person is the member of either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. For a person to become member of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, minimum age requirement is 25 and 30 years respectively.

There is no limit of number of terms a prime minister can serve India. To put things in perspective, Jawaharlal Nehru was the Interim Prime Minister of India right after Independence and he was reelected thrice in subsequent terms in 1952, 1957 and 1962 elections.

The United States, however, has a limit on number terms and years and India works as per Indian Constitution and not American.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can very well contest 2024 elections and swear in for the third term if Indian citizens vote for him.

Obviously, Andrea alias Ria got mocked for tweeting about imaginary laws, straight out of WhatsApp forward.

Some even said that if there were a competition (of intelligence) between Ria and an amoeba, the amoeba will win.

Netizens were just having a good laugh, thanks to Ria, in such tough times.

Congress supporter Andrea alias Ria identifies herself as ex-RJ and VJ who worked in Zee TV. She is currently associated with Indian Youth Congress. Prior to this stint, she was an Indian Emirati actress who has acted in films like ‘Kamasutra 3D’ and ‘For Adults Only’ as well as Pakistani serial ‘Maati’. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmodi cannot contest 2024 elections, modi ineligible to contest 2024 elections, bjp face for 2024 elections, bjp 2024
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
567,676FollowersFollow
24,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com