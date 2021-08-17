Fact-check: Does Indian law prohibit Prime Minister Modi from contesting 2024 elections?

Congress activist Andrea D’souza aka Ria Revealed on Twitter floated a conspiracy theory that Indian laws prevent Prime Minister Modi from contesting 2024 general elections.

Ria Revealed’s tweet

Andrea, alias Ria tweeted that PM Modi’s term ends in 2024 and ‘by law he can’t return back as PM’. She then contemplated who could be next PM face for the BJP.

However, her claims are incorrect.

The Constitution of India empowers any eligible Indian citizen to become the Prime Minister of India, provided that person is the member of either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. For a person to become member of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, minimum age requirement is 25 and 30 years respectively.

There is no limit of number of terms a prime minister can serve India. To put things in perspective, Jawaharlal Nehru was the Interim Prime Minister of India right after Independence and he was reelected thrice in subsequent terms in 1952, 1957 and 1962 elections.

The United States, however, has a limit on number terms and years and India works as per Indian Constitution and not American.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can very well contest 2024 elections and swear in for the third term if Indian citizens vote for him.

Obviously, Andrea alias Ria got mocked for tweeting about imaginary laws, straight out of WhatsApp forward.

This is not America! Stop hallucinating and get down to reality! Try n sleep well at nights. — Sandy Boy 🇮🇳(Sundeep) (@ssingapuri) August 16, 2021

Some even said that if there were a competition (of intelligence) between Ria and an amoeba, the amoeba will win.

In an intellectual competition with her, even an amoeba will win hands down!! — Shreya Kisan (@ShreyaKisan) August 16, 2021

Netizens were just having a good laugh, thanks to Ria, in such tough times.

😂😂😂 arey and this woman is part of professionals club in congress 😂😂😂 too much netflix happening there — औरंगज़ेब 🇮🇳 (@__phoenix_fire_) August 17, 2021

Congress supporter Andrea alias Ria identifies herself as ex-RJ and VJ who worked in Zee TV. She is currently associated with Indian Youth Congress. Prior to this stint, she was an Indian Emirati actress who has acted in films like ‘Kamasutra 3D’ and ‘For Adults Only’ as well as Pakistani serial ‘Maati’.