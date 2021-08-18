Wednesday, August 18, 2021
HomeNews ReportsPunjab: Farmer Protesters create ruckus in Rupnagar after seeing a vehicle with PM Modi’s...
News Reports
Updated:

Punjab: Farmer Protesters create ruckus in Rupnagar after seeing a vehicle with PM Modi’s photo, tore posters

The vehicle, part of the ‘Bullet Rani’ convoy, was on a trip from Madurai to Manali to celebrate 75th Independence Day

OpIndia Staff
Bullet Rani
Posters of PM Modi on a car that was part of Bullet Rani's convoy travelling from Madurai to Manali were damaged by protesting farmers in Ropar, Punjab (Image: Rajlakshmi Manda/.Twitter/Amar Ujala)
155

On August 17, farmer protesters attacked a vehicle in Rupnagar (Ropar), which was on a journey to Manali because it had posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per reports, the vehicle, part of the ‘Bullet Rani’ convoy, was on a trip from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, to Manali to celebrate 75th Independence Day. At around 10:30 PM, it was seen parked near the Baz Hotel, near the old bus stand, Ropar. When the farmers in the area came to know about it, they gathered at the parking and surrounded the car.

As per the report published in Hindi Daily Amar Ujala, the protestors tore the posters of PM Modi pasted on the vehicle and raised slogans ‘Modi Sarkar Murdabad’. The agitation continued for an hour before the Police reached the spot and pacified the situation.

Farmer leaders Kulwinder Singh Panjola, Kulwant Saini, Daljit Singh Gill, and Parvinder Singh Alipur were among the crowd raising slogans. Reportedly, they said that “Modi number-1” was written on the car, but “PM is not listening to the farmers.”

One of the leaders present at the spot said, “Modi government is not repealing three agriculture laws. We want to ask them, despite all this, how Modi is number-1 PM?” He further added that until the three agriculture laws are not repealed, all the programs organized by BJP will be opposed by the farmer unions.

Bhagwant Singh, SHO Ropar City, said RajLakshmi, hailing from Tamil Nadu, is popular by the name Bullet Rani. She has made many discoveries while riding on Bullet and received several awards. Currently, she is residing in Mayur Vihar, Delhi. On the occasion of 75th Independence day, she started a rally from Madurai Tamilnadu to Manali Himachal Pradesh Atal Tunnel in memory of the martyrs of the country.

While Rajlakshmi Manda is riding her bike on a 4450 KM journey, there is an Innova car, and a Tempo Traveler is carrying posters of PM Modi. The convoy halted at Baz Hotel to rest when the farmer leaders led the crowd and created a ruckus. The Police pacified the situation and sent the alleged farmers back home.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Afghanistan: Amrullah Saleh leads ‘Panjshir Resistance’ against Taliban, working with Ahmed Masood to unite Northern Alliance warlords

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the complete takeover of Afghanistan by the Islamic terror group Taliban, a resistance force, led by Ahmad Massoud, son of late Afghan politician Ahmad Shah Massoud - known as the "Lion" of Panjshir, are gaining in strength in the Panjshir valley, north of Kabul.
News Reports

Not satire: ‘Liberals’ in India hail Islamist group Taliban for ‘holding press conference’ to attack PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
So what if they beat up women, indulge in public flogging and execution, have zero regard for human rights. At least Taliban held a press conference!

From choorma and ice-cream to taking a promise from players: Here’s what PM Modi said to the Tokyo returned athletes

New York Times lies about Indian govt’s visa policy towards Afghan nationals, makes false claims of religious criteria

‘Liberals’ attack Shashi Tharoor for ‘revealing’ Malayalis in Taliban, Tharoor proves how Keralites are indeed joining terror groups

ISIS terrorist Nimisha Fathima, other Keralites among 5,000 prisoners set free by Taliban from Kabul jails: Reports

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
568,110FollowersFollow
24,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com