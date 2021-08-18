On August 17, farmer protesters attacked a vehicle in Rupnagar (Ropar), which was on a journey to Manali because it had posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per reports, the vehicle, part of the ‘Bullet Rani’ convoy, was on a trip from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, to Manali to celebrate 75th Independence Day. At around 10:30 PM, it was seen parked near the Baz Hotel, near the old bus stand, Ropar. When the farmers in the area came to know about it, they gathered at the parking and surrounded the car.

As per the report published in Hindi Daily Amar Ujala, the protestors tore the posters of PM Modi pasted on the vehicle and raised slogans ‘Modi Sarkar Murdabad’. The agitation continued for an hour before the Police reached the spot and pacified the situation.

Farmer leaders Kulwinder Singh Panjola, Kulwant Saini, Daljit Singh Gill, and Parvinder Singh Alipur were among the crowd raising slogans. Reportedly, they said that “Modi number-1” was written on the car, but “PM is not listening to the farmers.”

One of the leaders present at the spot said, “Modi government is not repealing three agriculture laws. We want to ask them, despite all this, how Modi is number-1 PM?” He further added that until the three agriculture laws are not repealed, all the programs organized by BJP will be opposed by the farmer unions.

Bhagwant Singh, SHO Ropar City, said RajLakshmi, hailing from Tamil Nadu, is popular by the name Bullet Rani. She has made many discoveries while riding on Bullet and received several awards. Currently, she is residing in Mayur Vihar, Delhi. On the occasion of 75th Independence day, she started a rally from Madurai Tamilnadu to Manali Himachal Pradesh Atal Tunnel in memory of the martyrs of the country.

While Rajlakshmi Manda is riding her bike on a 4450 KM journey, there is an Innova car, and a Tempo Traveler is carrying posters of PM Modi. The convoy halted at Baz Hotel to rest when the farmer leaders led the crowd and created a ruckus. The Police pacified the situation and sent the alleged farmers back home.