Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra is the toast of the nation after securing the pole position in the Javelin Throw event on Saturday. He scripted history after winning Gold at the Tokyo Olympics, ending India’s century long wait for a medal in a track and field event.

With the Olympic medal in his kitty, interest in his tastes and opinions have peaked and people want to know more about the athlete. And here’s what we have discovered. Neeraj Chopra loves Golgappas and it is his favourite fast food.

Source: ESPNIndia/Instagram

Neeraj Chopra said, “I think there is no harm in eating golgappas. It’s mostly water and most of your stomach gets filled with water. The papri is quite big but the amount of floor is very little. It’s mostly water that’s going inside of you. There is some amount of spice but that’ another matter.”

He continued, “if you are talking about golgappas, there’s about as much flour as would be in a couple of rotis. Even if you think you are eating a lot, you are mostly filling yourself with water. Of course, I wouldn’t suggest you have them daily but I think it’s ok for an athlete to have a few golgappas once in a while.”

So there you have it, golgappas are so good that even Olympic Gold Medalists cannot let go of them. Old tweets of Neeraj Chopra had gone viral yesterday after his performance because they were supportive of Prime Minister Modi. He has donated to the PM CARES Fund and gave a ‘befitting reply’. Liberals ‘cancelled‘ him for it but it is unlikely he will come down from the top of the world anytime soon.