3 Pakistani nationals became Indian citizens with fake documents in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

According to a report by News18 Gujarati, all three have had their names entered in the voter list in the Naroda constituency. They were residing in the Kubernagar area of Ahmedabad and a complaint has been registered in Meghaninagar Police Station.

The 3 Pakistani nationals are Mahesh Parpiani, Suresh Parpiani, and Haresh Parpiani. According to Election Officer Chetan Gandhi, Election Commission got a written complaint about the trio obtaining Indian citizenship with help of fake documents. After investigation, it was found that they were not Indian citizens.