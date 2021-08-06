A hilarious commentary on Pakistan’s Olympic athlete Najma Parveen has taken social media by storm. The commentator Waqar Zaka recorded Najma’s performance at the Olympics and added his two bits tickling the funny bones.

Zaka who has been doing such commentaries for every Pakistani player at the Tokyo Olympics started, requesting his community to pray for Najma. He then hurled a few sexist remarks on the other athletes competing with Najma.

“Ye ladkiyan hain ki nahin hain (Are these even girls or not?),” remarked Zaka when the camera panned into other athletes from Jamaica, Greece and Germany.

He then asked, “Hamaari behan ka muqaabla ho kinse raha hai (Who is our sister competing with?),” “Ye kya item hai bhai? (What is this ‘item’?),” exclaimed Zaka commenting on the looks and built of other athelets.

Listen to Pakistan Commentry of 200 mtr Women Sprint 🏃‍♀️



Nazma Aappa (sister)….

Original Video: credits PTV Sportspic.twitter.com/g3nBMySilz — Megh Updates 🚨 (@MeghUpdates) August 5, 2021

“Chalo bhaago Najma. Common Najma. (Run Najma),” cheered Zaka for Najma before he was left in search of her on the TV screen.

“Bhaag Najma bhaag. Sabse peeche hogayi kya? Najma kahan hai? (Run Najma run. Is she the last? Where is Najma?),” Zaka was left bewildered.

Worried for Najma, Zaka once again tried to spot Najma leaving the netizens in a split. “Najama kahan hai? Najma meri behan. Cooking kar rahi thi? Kinko bheja hua hai? Najma kahan hai bhai? (Where is Najma? Najma my sister. Was she cooking? Who have we sent? Where is Najma?),” Zaka repeated in utter panic.

“Pakistan ki sabse tez bhaagne wali khatoon hai lekin yahan nahi bhaag saki. Kahan hai Najma? (She is the fastest running woman in Pakistan. But where is Najma?),” Zaka kept asking.

The video since then has gone viral. Zaka, though dejected, sounded hopeful for the next time.

Watch the full video.

Zaka, however, in his video pointed out how the Pakistani Sports Authority might have sent no coach along with Najma. Though proud of Najma, he highlighted the absolute ignorance by the Athletics Federation of Pakistan resulting in the failure of their athletes.

Suggesting there’s much more than just cricket, Zaka in his video and then in his series of Tweets took on the AFP authorities and the government for utter ignorance towards other sports and players.

“After an hour (6:30AM) our Pakistani Najma Parveen will be competing in 200 meters race, Tokyo Olympics 2020 – I know you all will say it’s about budget, training, facilities etc to win such a race but I say let’s see if your Dua can help her win?” Zaka Tweeted before the game.

After an hour (6:30AM) our Pakistani Najma Parveen will be competing in 200 meters race, Tokyo Olympics 2020 – I know you all will say it’s about budget, training , facilities etc to win such a race but I say let’s see if your Dua can help her win ? #ComeOnNajmaParveen — Waqar Zaka (@ZakaWaqar) August 2, 2021

In a follow-up Tweet, Zaka blamed the authorities and not the players. “What the video? this is no rocket science or technology stuff that you can’t build, issue is not with players or talent, it’s the administration and coaches, we need to expose the culprits, no need to blame players,” he wrote.

What the video? this is no rocket science or technology stuff that you can’t build , issue is not with players or talent , it’s the administration and coaches , we need to expose the culprits , no need to blame players ⁦⁦@ImranKhanPTI⁩ https://t.co/KvP5HjLKiU — Waqar Zaka (@ZakaWaqar) August 2, 2021

Zaka also slammed Imran Khan’s government for sending “tourism lovers” with players to Tokyo Olympics rather than coaches.

“What kind of corruption is this? @ImranKhanPTI @DrFMirza that Instead of coaches, some random Tokyo tourism lovers officials were sent from Pakistan, let’s find names and reasons who went to Olympic like who the hell is Wajid who went with Mahnoor for badminton?” Zaka Tweeted.

What kind of corruption is this ? @ImranKhanPTI @DrFMirza that Instead of coaches , some random Tokyo tourism lovers officials were sent from Pakistan, let’s find names and reasons who went to Olympic like who the hell is Wajid who went with Mahnoor for badminton? — Waqar Zaka (@ZakaWaqar) August 3, 2021

Zaka had also revealed that there is a need to check on the Pakistan Sports Board President Fehmida Mirza who has been occupying the chair for quite some time. Miffed with Pakistani players standing either at 6th or 8th positions, he urged the authorities to see who is being sent to the Olympics and also question the budget allocation.

This is not where Zaka stopped. He has been posting similar commentaries on Pakistani Olympics players and their performance.

Who is Waqar Zaka?

Zaka is a popular TV host and a top social media influencer in Pakistan. He enjoys a following of 460k followers on Instagram, 1.17 million subscribers on YouTube and over 3.8 million followers on Facebook.

Zaka as per his profile now also trades in cryptocurrencies and regards himself as a philanthropist.

Who is Najma Parveen?

Najma is Pakistan’s best female sprinter, who holds the national record of Women’s 200m at 23.69 seconds but finished last in women’s 200m heat at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday morning.

As per reports, Najma’s Olympic journey was almost halted when her entry was withdrawn by the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP), without consent. Reportedly, AFP and Pakistan Olympic Association are at loggerheads for multiple reasons but the Olympic Association managed to send Najma for the Olympics at the last minute.