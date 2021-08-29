Sunday, August 29, 2021
IAS officer who fell victim to alcohol related online fraud sparks debate after asking woman out on social media: Here’s what netizens are saying

Lokesh Jangid is the same IAS officer who fell victim to an alcohol related online fraud recently. He paid Rs. 17,000 for alcohol but the alcohol was not delivered to him. Consequently, a case was registered related to the matter in Madhya Pradesh.

K Bhattacharjee
IAS officer who fell victim to alcohol related online fraud sparks debate after asking woman out on social media: Here's what netizens are saying about Lokesh Jangid
Image Credit: NDTV
4

IAS officer Lokesh Jangid, during the weekend, inadvertently found himself in the center of a controversy after asking a woman out on social media. While there did not appear to be anything creepy in his texts, a debate ensued on Twitter after the woman shared a screenshot of the messages on her profile.

Source: Twitter

Lokesh Jangid is the same IAS officer who fell victim to an alcohol related online fraud recently. He paid Rs. 17,000 for alcohol but the alcohol was not delivered to him. Consequently, a case was registered related to the matter in Madhya Pradesh.

Quite clearly, the IAS officer is not going through a very enjoyable period in his life. After the woman shared the private messages on her profile, it has sparked a serious debate regarding appropriate behaviour on the internet.

While some argued that Twitter is not Tinder, others were of the opinion that the IAS officer was only politely asking her out over tea and she could have just said no if she was not interested and moved on.

There is a flood of reactions by social media users on the matter.

Women appear to be particularly incensed over the matter.

To be fair, there does not appear to be anything untoward in the texts from Lokesh Jangid. He was being extremely polite and a gentleman while asking her out for a cup of tea. One could even argue that it is was a model text of how to ask someone out.

Some people have pointed out that he mentioned that he is an IAS officer but there is nothing wrong with it. It is only natural for a man to attempt to establish his credibility before a woman he seeks to impress. Also, it could very well be that the invite was not motivated by any romantic interest at all.

We are assuming that the texts were motivated by a romantic interest, and perhaps the woman did as well, but on the face of it, it could very well be that it was platonic and the IAS officer just wanted to make new friends.

Furthermore, there are texts which ooze creepy vibes and there are those that not. Jangid’s texts clearly fall on the latter category. For instance, a creepy way of asking someone out would be, “Hey bby girl, wanna go over for some tea??” On the other hand, “Would like to see you over a cup of tea somewhere in case you’re free and willing! :)” does not seem creepy at all.

But then again, the entire episode reveals the dark side of the internet. There are just no rules anymore. We are walking through landmines all the time. For instance, a couple of years back, the video of a woman abusing girls using vile language had gone viral on the internet.

After that, the woman herself became a victim of the worst sort of abuse and people called for her to be raped. The current instance is obviously nor comparable to that but the online rage mobs that can be instigated at the drop of a hat is a cause for concern for all.

A lot of people appear ever willing to expose others to rage mobs for the sake of online clout. This online clout industry has become a cause for much strife and is a threat to mental health. We are not accusing the woman here for sharing screenshots of private texts for clout but it is a behaviour we are all familiar with.

The worst thing that Lokesh Jangid can be accused of being guilty of is sending cringeworthy texts but cringeworthy texts are surely not a crime serious enough to crucify someone online. However, it is a good idea perhaps to avoid asking random strangers out for tea over the internet.

Not because there’s something inherently wrong with it but because there is always the risk that some lunatic could use the texts to embarrass someone online.

K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

