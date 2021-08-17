India administers record breaking 88.13 lakh doses in a day, over 2 crore doses available for utilization

India clocked the highest daily vaccination coverage in a single day on Monday by administrating 88.13 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses. As per the Ministry of Health update, over 55 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India to date.

On the 213th day (August 16) of the largest vaccination drive that started in January, 70.76 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 17.37 lakh people were given their second dose.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya commenting on the success of the program informed that the country took 85 days to touch the figure of 10 crores, another 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crores. India in another 24 days touched the 40-crore mark and took 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations.

Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are leading the chart with 5,98,06,936 and 5,00,55,493 doses administered respectively to date followed by Gujarat, Rajasthan and Karnataka.

As per data available on CoWIN, the country has administered an average of 50 lakh vaccine doses per day (barring a few days) in the month of August.

More than 2 crore vaccines still available with states/ UTs

In another update, the Ministry of Health has revealed that around 2.25 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines are still available with the states and union territories to be administered.

“More than 56.81 crore (56,81,32,750) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 1,09,32,960 doses are in the pipeline,” informed the ministry.

Of the total COVID-19 vaccine doses provided, the total consumption including wastage stands at 55,11,51,992 doses, as per the ministry.

Over 1 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Tuesday morning at the time of this report as per the CoWIN dashboard.