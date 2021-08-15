As India celebrated its 75th Independence Day, in a first, a large Indian national flag was hoisted at the height of 58 feet at Jama Masjid in Manki village in Deoband town in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Kunwar Brijesh, BJP MLA from the Deoband assembly constituency, called it a proud moment while he hoisted the tricolour atop Jama Masjid.

According to Zee News Hindi, when the BJP MLA reached the Manki village at around 11:30 in the morning, he was welcomed by a huge crowd, gathered to catch a glimpse of the flag hoisting ceremony at Jama Masjid conducted for the very first time since India’s Independence.

The tricolour was unfurled amidst loud chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” (Glory to Mother India), followed by the national anthem.

Netizens shared pictures of the event where villagers gathered to see the 14 by 21 feet Indian national flag being hoisted atop the Jama Masjid. The 58 feet pole was erected at the Masjid with the permissions of the Masjid committee and the gram panchayat.

The BJP MLA said that the event is especially important as the Deoband district in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh is a Muslim dominated area, with 80 per cent population belonging to the Muslim community. In such a situation, the hoisting of the Indian flag holds special relevance, said the BJP MLA, adding that this is a message to those people who make unfurling of the national flag an issue of caste and religion. He asserted that the National Flag does not belong to any caste, religion or party and that it belongs to all.

A villager, Matbool, reacting to the occasion said that he felt proud that the national flag was unfurled in his village for the first time in the last 60 years.