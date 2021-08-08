As per an order issued on August 5, 2021, the Government of India has cancelled the allotment of Government accommodation to the President of Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC). The government house has been used as the office of the IWPC. The order states that the accommodation has been cancelled as the tenure of the allotment of the house had expired in January this year.

The accommodation that was allotted to the IWPC is a 6B house type located at Windsor Place in New Delhi. It was allotted on May 13, 1994, and the allotment expired on January 6, 2021, which means the allottee has already overstayed in the premises by over eight months. The allotment was extended by three years in 2018. According to official sources, if the due amount is paid, the allotment may be extended further.

Source: Twitter

The order stated that in case the allottee fails to hand over the possession of the accommodation to the authorities immediately, necessary action would be taken to evict the allottee under the Public Premises (Eviction of unauthorised occupants) Act, 1971. The allottee is also responsible for clearing all the dues before leaving the premises, and the account would not be settled without obtaining a “No Demand Certificate” from the authorities.

IWPC owns Rs.30.30 lakh in rent

According to a report published in The Hindu on August 4, 2021, IWPC is among the allottees of govt houses who have not paid a substantial amount of rent to the New Delhi Municipal Council. Dr Vinay P. Sahasrabuddhe had asked the Urban and Housing Ministry in Rajya Sabha for details of accommodation allotted to social organisations and Non Governmental Organisations on rent or leased within the limits of New Delhi. Hardeep Singh Puri, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, said that nine NGOs, trusts, memorials and social organisations have such accommodations allotted hand they have Rs.1.40 crore in dues as of June 30.

Source: Rajya Sabha

In a written reply, Puri said, “Space has been allotted to 9 NGOs/Trusts/Memorials/Social Organisation within the limits of New Delhi Municipal Council as per list enclosed. The payment of rent is regularly monitored through the website of the Directorate of Estates. As of 30.06.2021, a sum of ₹3,79,48,957/- has been received from these organisations from the date of their allotments. Notices have been issued to the organisations whose rents are due.”

Source: Rajya Sabha

IWPC that received eviction notice owns Rs.30.30 lakhs as of June 30, 2021. Other organisations that are using government accommodation and have pending rent including Mahila Dakshata Samiti (Rs.64.76 lakhs), Fakhruddin Ali Memorial Committee (Rs.32.80 lakhs), Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation (Rs.11.06 lakhs), The Babu Jagjivan Ram National Foundation (Rs.1.50 lakhs) and the Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial (Rs.18,440).

IWPC says they received notice for the first time

Vineeta Pandey, President, IWPC, was quoted by The Hindu saying, “This is the first time we have been informed of any dues. We will check with the department concerned and clear the same immediately.”