Instagram and Facebook have removed the post where Rahul Gandhi shared photographs with the parents of the minor girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi, thereby revealing her identity.

Earlier, NCPCR had issued summons to Facebook’s Head of Trust and Safety Department Satya Yadav for failing to take action against the post that compromised the identity of the minor victim.

The child rights body had said in a letter dated 13th of August, “The Commission had taken cognisance upon a video posted on the Instagram portal of Shri Rahul Gandhi wherein the identity of minor girl victim’s parents has been disclosed…The matter had been forwarded to Facebook Inc. for removal of post and taking action against the Instagram profile of Shri Rahul Gandhi within 3 days. However, no reply/action taken report has been received by you even after the lapse of 03 days time.”

Rahul Gandhi had shared the photographs on Twitter as well, following which his account was locked. However, his account was restored later. The Congress party had claimed that they had received consent from the parents to share the photographs, however, the mother of the victim denied ever giving them any consent.

After their leader’s account was locked, numerous Congress leaders and accounts started sharing the photograph and dared the platform to lock their accounts too.