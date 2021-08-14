Saturday, August 14, 2021
HomeNews ReportsNCPCR summons Facebook's 'Trust and Safety Dept' head for failing to take down post...
LawNews ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

NCPCR summons Facebook’s ‘Trust and Safety Dept’ head for failing to take down post by Rahul Gandhi compromising identity of minor victim: Details

On Friday (August 13), NCPCR fired off another letter to Satya Yadav for failing to take action against Rahul Gandhi, as was directed in a previous letter on August 10.

OpIndia Staff
NCPCR summons Facebook Inc for inaction against Rahul Gandhi, who disclosed the identity of rape victim's parents
Rahul Ganhi (left), NCPCR (right), images via NDtV
1

Days after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had sent a notice to Facebook calling for action against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, it has now issued summons to the Head (Trust and Safety Department) Satya Yadav at Facebook India. It must be mentioned that the Congress scion had violated the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act by posting videos of the parents of the 9-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi on his Instagram profile.

On Friday (August 13), NCPCR fired off another letter to Satya Yadav for failing to take action against Rahul Gandhi, as was directed in a previous letter on August 10. The Commission emphasised that it not only deals with the protection of child rights but also take suo motu cognisance of matters pertaining to non-implementation of laws for protection and child development.

“The Commission had taken cognisance upon a video posted on the Instagram portal of Shri Rahul Gandhi wherein the identity of minor girl victim’s parents has been disclosed…The matter had been forwarded to Facebook Inc. for removal of post and taking action against the Instagram profile of Shri Rahul Gandhi within 3 days. However, no reply/action taken report has been received by you even after the lapse of 03 days time,” NCPCR observed.

Screengrab of the letter to Facebook Inc by NCPCR

The statutory body highlighted that it has all the powers of a civil court under Section 14 of the CPCR (Commissions for Protection of Child Rights) Act in matters related to issuing summoning/enforcing the attendance of an individual and examining him under oath, producing documents, receiving evidence on affidavits, requisitioning any public record from any court and examining witnesses/documents.

“Now, therefore, the Commission in pursuance of the functions and powers under Section 13 and 14 of the CPCR Act. 2005 requires you to appear in person through video conferencing in the matter along with the details of the action taken in this matter at 1700 hours (5 pm) on Tuesday, 17th August 2021 in the Office of the Commission located at Chanderlok Building (5th Building) 36, Janpath, New Delhi 110001) to submit the action taken report and to explain the reasons for the delay,” NCPCR directed. It further warned Facebook Inc of ‘consequences’ under Rule 10 and Rule 12 of Order XVI of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 if Satya Yadav fails to comply with the order without ‘lawful excuse.’

Screengrab of the letter to Facebook Inc by NCPCR

NCPCR asks Facebook to remove video posted by Rahul Gandhi on Instagram

In a letter on August 10 to micro-blogging site Facebook Inc, which owns social media platform Instagram, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) registrar Anu Chaudhary has stated that the commission has come across a video on the Instagram profile of Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi wherein the identity of minor girl victim’s family was disclosed. According to the notice issued by the NCPCR, the video shared by Rahul Gandhi on Instagram had shared specific personal details about the victim violating Section 23 of the POCSO Act, 2012, and Section 74 of Juvenile Justice Act,2015.

Hence, the NCPCR has asked Facebook to remove the video put out by Rahul Gandhi on Instagram as it was a deprivation and violation of child rights. The NCPCR informed Facebook Inc that Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 prohibits the disclosure of the identity of a child in any form of media and Section 23 of the POCSO Act, 2012 also stated that no information or photo of a child should be published in any form of media that revealed the identity of the child.

Further, the NCPCR has cited the Supreme Court judgment in the Nipun Saxena vs Govt of India (2019) to suggest that the apex court has issued specific guidelines regarding not disclosing the victims’ details even after their death. Hence, the child rights body has demanded that Facebook Inc take appropriate action against Rahul Gandhi for violating the POCSO and JJ Act.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

NCPCR summons Facebook’s ‘Trust and Safety Dept’ head for failing to take down post by Rahul Gandhi compromising identity of minor victim: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Rape Case: Delhi Police says they have no evidence that the 9-year-old was raped before being killed, court stops interim compensation to mother

OpIndia Staff -

Residents protest Indian Navy hoisting Indian flag in Goa’s Sao Jacinto, CM promises iron fist, asks Navy to go-ahead: What happened

OpIndia Staff -

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by the Taliban, turns a blind eye as the terror group steps up atrocities in Afghanistan

OpIndia Staff -

Mumbai court sentences ‘Molester’ Mohammed Mansuri to 4 years in jail for lewd, sexual gestures towards a minor girl. Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -

A Comprehensive Perspective on Modern Strategies to Effectively Stand for Dharma

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -

Pakistani ‘Human Rights Minister’ celebrates fake news that Afghan vice president fled Kabul, taunts him for ‘not getting rescued by India’

OpIndia Staff -

NDTV gives platform to Taliban spokesperson to whitewash the terror outfit’s crimes: Its history of apologia for Islamic extremism

Jinit Jain -

The Battle of Haldighati: The valour of Maharana Pratap and the history of Raja Man Singh who fought against him

Yogendra Singh -

Gujarat: Akhtar, father of 5 children, poses as ‘Mukesh’ to lure and marry a young Hindu girl, tries to forcibly convert her to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
566,581FollowersFollow
24,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com