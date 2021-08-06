Streaming platform Netflix has incurred the wrath of Islamists online after releasing a promotional poster for its show ‘Nava Rasa’ that featured verses from the Quran. The poster was apparently published in the newspaper Daily Thanthi.

Following the publication, Islamists have come to the fore to hurl abuses at Netflix and demand strict action for the same. One of the Islamist organisations at the forefront of the campaign is the Raza Academy. Raza Academy has demanded strict action against the platform.

Netflix has published a verse of the Quran in the advertisement of its film NavaRasa in Daily Thanthi newspaper

معاز اللہ

This is an insult to the Quran. We demand strict action against@NetflixIndia#BanNetflix #BanDailyThanthiNews #TahaffuzeQuran — Raza Academy (@razaacademyho) August 6, 2021

Raza Academy is notorious for its conduct in the past, such as the demand that Muslim countries issue a fatwa against French President Emmanuel Macron for supporting free speech. Earlier, Raza Academy had threatened a ‘law and order situation’ if the movie ‘Muhammad: The Messenger of God’ was not banned. The movie depicts the life of the prophet from birth till the age of 13.

In August 2011, its leaders had organised a so-called protest in Azad Maidan that had devolved into violent riots. Apart from the Raza Academy, a host of other Islamists have raised a cantankerous clamour on social media against the poster.

Remember one thing that Quran and Islam are not the sources of entertaining people.

It belongs to our dignity and religious beliefs.

Please don't hurt our religious feelings by doing these kind of things.#TahaffuzeQuran#RemoveNavarasaPoster #BanNetflix pic.twitter.com/ntdQcQsj3Y — ✿Ahmad Raza✿ ࿐احمدرضا࿐ (@Ahmad_Raza_Q) August 6, 2021

Strict legal action should be taken against these people who doesn't care about the religious feelings. #BanNetflix#BanDailyThanthiNews#TauheeneQuran pic.twitter.com/iwJRNs7WmM — Nafees Raza Noori T.N.R.A.T,2002 k (@nafees_noori) August 6, 2021

Abuses are flowing freely against Netflix. The platform is being called ‘Children of Haram’ and ‘h*r*mzada’.

Calls are being made to ban Netflix in the country due to the poster.

Today the Quran-e-Pak has been insulted and more than half of our Muslim brothers and sisters are worshiping the reels actors of Tik Tok's Instagram wake up Muslims Otherwise your name will not be left

#BanNetflix

#BanDailyThanthiNews

#TahaffuzeQuran pic.twitter.com/5ao8W5iPpG — Irshad Raza Qadri Official (@IrshadRazaQadr7) August 6, 2021

Freedom of expression has often come under attack in recent times due to the intolerance of Islamists. The entertainment industry has often engaged in self-censorship to avoid inviting backlash from Islamists. It remains to be seen how Netflix responds to the matter.