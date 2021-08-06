Friday, August 6, 2021
HomeEntertainmentIslamists demand ban on Netflix, Raza Academy wants strict action against the platform for...
Editor's picksEntertainmentFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Islamists demand ban on Netflix, Raza Academy wants strict action against the platform for Nava Rasa poster

One of the Islamist organisations at the forefront of the campaign is the Raza Academy. Raza Academy has demanded strict action against the platform.

OpIndia Staff
Islamists demand ban on Netflix, Raza Academy wants strict action against the platform for Nava Rasa poster
Netflix poster
5

Streaming platform Netflix has incurred the wrath of Islamists online after releasing a promotional poster for its show ‘Nava Rasa’ that featured verses from the Quran. The poster was apparently published in the newspaper Daily Thanthi.

Following the publication, Islamists have come to the fore to hurl abuses at Netflix and demand strict action for the same. One of the Islamist organisations at the forefront of the campaign is the Raza Academy. Raza Academy has demanded strict action against the platform.

Raza Academy is notorious for its conduct in the past, such as the demand that Muslim countries issue a fatwa against French President Emmanuel Macron for supporting free speech. Earlier, Raza Academy had threatened a ‘law and order situation’ if the movie ‘Muhammad: The Messenger of God’ was not banned. The movie depicts the life of the prophet from birth till the age of 13.

In August 2011, its leaders had organised a so-called protest in Azad Maidan that had devolved into violent riots. Apart from the Raza Academy, a host of other Islamists have raised a cantankerous clamour on social media against the poster.

Abuses are flowing freely against Netflix. The platform is being called ‘Children of Haram’ and ‘h*r*mzada’.

Calls are being made to ban Netflix in the country due to the poster.

Freedom of expression has often come under attack in recent times due to the intolerance of Islamists. The entertainment industry has often engaged in self-censorship to avoid inviting backlash from Islamists. It remains to be seen how Netflix responds to the matter.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsnava rasa netflix
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
565,161FollowersFollow
24,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com