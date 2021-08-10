Tuesday, August 10, 2021
HomeWorldJoe Biden administration enlists TikTok influencers to promote vaccines among 12 year old children
News Reports
Updated:

Joe Biden administration enlists TikTok influencers to promote vaccines among 12 year old children

The embarrassing video shows a man decked up in unseemly clothes working as an intern at the White House. It depicts how "woke" it is to spend a day as an intern at the White House, working with the politicians and ensuring that Americans are jabbed with vaccines.

Jinit Jain
Joe Biden administration enlisted TikTokers to influence vaccine acceptance among people
Joe Biden administration enlisted TikTokers to influence vaccine acceptance among people
91

The Joe Biden administration in the United States has sought the services of TikTok influencers to promote vaccine acceptance among children, journalist Benny Johnson revealed in a Twitter thread.

Johnson, who got hold of the confidential email sent by the White House’s PR team to TikTok influencers and shared the same on Twitter, said that the Joe Biden administration asked prominent individuals on the video-sharing focused social networking service to do an intimate call with Dr Fauci and create content to promote vaccines among children.

“The goal is to have…ask questions on behalf of the community and educate young people around the vaccine as there is massive need to grow awareness within the 12-25 age group,” the screenshot of the confidential email shared by Johnson read.

Johnson also shared an extremely cringe-worthy video that was supposedly created by one of the TikTok influencers to create awareness about taking vaccines among children and teens.

The embarrassing video shows a man decked up in unseemly clothes working as an intern at the White House. It depicts how “woke” it is to spend a day as an intern at the White House, working with the politicians and ensuring that Americans are jabbed with vaccines.

Senior Editor at Human Events, Jack Posobiec reacted to Johnson’s expose, stating that the White House PR team went into a tizzy after the influencer email got leaked by Benny Johnson.

Posobiec said the White House team perhaps did not think that the emails would be leaked to anyone on the political right and assumed Tik Tok users to be Gen Z/Millennial Left.

Joe Biden administration employs 50 social media influencers to promote vaccine acceptance

Earlier last week, the US government enlisted 50 Twitch streamers, YouTubers and TikTokers to help them drum up their vaccination numbers and combat the scourge of vaccine misinformation being spread on social media.

According to The New York Times, the White House had partnered with the firm Village Marketing and Made to Save, a national campaign aimed at promoting access to coronavirus vaccines, in using influencers to help with its message.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki had defended the government’s strategy of enlisting social media celebs, saying the goal is “meet people where they are” by using influencers to spread accurate information with larger audiences. Psaki had then also acknowledged that, for some people, Biden is not the best messenger to ease their hesitancy about the vaccine and that other trusted voices can help reassure some people.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJoe Biden tiktok influencers
Jinit Jain
Engineer. Writer. Learner.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
565,921FollowersFollow
24,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com